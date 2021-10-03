the club has its new coach (off)

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the most expensive trainers in history

Bastia has her new coach. Beaten by Dunkirk this evening as part of the 11th day of Ligue 2, the Corsican club announced the appointment of Régis Brouard this Saturday, to succeed Mathieu Chabert dismissed from his post on September 22. “The Sporting Club de Bastia is pleased to announce its new trainer for the 2021-2022 season in the person of Régis Brouard!”, Indicates the SCB, before recalling the career of its new strong man. “Passed by Quevilly with which he reached the semi-final (2010) and the final of the Coupe de France (2012), the former attacking midfielder subsequently directed Clermont Foot, Niort then the Red Star before commit from 2019 to 2021 in the Luxembourg First Division with the Racing-Union club. Régis Brouard is committed to Sporting for the next 18 months and will be officially presented on Monday before leading his first training session on Tuesday afternoon “, concludes Sporting.

