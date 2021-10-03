the comedian announces terrible news to Internet users

Gad Elmaleh spoke on his Instagram page on September 30 to announce bad news.

Bad news for Gad Elmaleh

” Friends, everything is fine but however, a little health concern obliges me to rest. The shows planned in Bar-le-Duc, Marly, Antibes, Le Touquet, Roubaix and Saint-Amand will not take place “, He indicated – that is to say a period when he will not be available which will be spread over more than 15 days. The comic still specifies that he will be back to the fans ” very quickly with more information “. And continue, moved: ” I miss you already. Take care of yous ”. Fans, very worried, quickly responded to the comedian’s publication.

” Good recovery ”,“ Good luck to you Gad ”,“ Take care of yourself dear Gad ”,“ Good health at Gad. Love from Mexico! “,” Good rest, take care of yourself “,” Force you dear Gad “, “ I do not hope for anything serious, good recovery to you “,” Quick recovery “,” Get well my Gad I’ll be fine, I’m sure ”,“ Good luck, recover quickly ”,“ Have a good rest and we hope for a quick return “, ” Take care of yourself. I hope that in Belfort you have been well taken care of Are among the comments. It must have warmed her heart. Another comment must have cheered him up, it is that of his accomplice Kev Adams. The latter said “Courage brother”.

Gad Elmaleh affected by Covid-19

For the moment, the reasons for Gad Elmaleh’s ill-being have not been made public. This is not the first time the actor has had to take a break in his career for health reasons. The comic had been in the hospital because of the Covid-19.

” I returned to Saint-Antoine hospital on March 5, in a state of … It’s really fatigue, it’s really sleeping for dozens of hours in a row in the middle of the day, not understanding where I was when I would wake up, no longer having an appetite, having really strong pains everywhere, feverish fits that made me dizzy … it was really trying! It was the flu multiplied by ten, twenty! “, he told journalist Audrey Crespo-Mara on the program Sept à Huit, on January 10.





Gad, humor star!

The favorite French humorist was born in 1971 in Casablanca, Morocco. He is attached to his roots. He grew up in a Moroccan Jewish family. The artistic fiber he has comes from his father, David Elmaleh, a fan of mime. Already on stage at 5, little Gad announces his father’s numbers. In 1988, he went to Montreal then to Paris where he followed the Cours Florent for two years.

First assistant to Elie Kakou, in 1997 he embarked on his first show, Offsets, directed by Isabelle Nanty. He is often inspired by his private life for his shows, here his journey from Morocco to Paris. In addition, he begins in the cinema with a leading role in Hi cousin ! (1997) then in The man is a woman like the others (1998) but also the second part of The truth if I lie ! (2001).

In 2003 he was successful in comedy Pet (4 million fans). He is the co-writer of the film with Merzak Allouache. The circle is complete. From then on, he made the stage and the cinema. In 2006, he played in Lining by Francis Weber. Then in Overpriced alongside Audrey Tautou. In 2007 he plays his new show, Dad is upstairs. After a tour in France which ended in 2008, He directs his first film, Coco (2009). In 2012 he is in the casting ofHappiness Never Comes Alone with Sophie Marceau.

Gad Elmaleh has a son, Noé, born in 2000 from his affair with Anne Brochet. The couple separated in 2002. After a story with Aurélie Dupont (2002–2006), he had a romance with Marie Drucker (2009–2010). In 2011, he met Charlotte of Monaco. The latter gives birth to a little boy: Raphaël.



