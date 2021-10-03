The country tightens its border restrictions

New Zealand has announced a strengthening of restrictive border measures, as new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in areas of the archipelago so far spared. “We are introducing the requirement for air passengers aged 17 and over, who are not New Zealand citizens, to be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand,” said Christ Hipkins, Minister for Combating Control. the Covid-19.

Air New Zealand has also announced the entry into force of a measure prohibiting access to its international flights to all unvaccinated passengers from February 1. So far, New Zealand has succeeded in containing the Covid-19 epidemic on its territory with strict border measures and lockdowns. Since the start of the pandemic, the archipelago of 5 million inhabitants has recorded only 27 deaths.

A demonstration against confinement

The tightening of restrictions comes as a five-day lockdown of Hamilton and the nearby town of Raglan, located on the North Island, was ordered after two people tested positive for the coronavirus. These new cases are said to have no connection with those in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, located 160 kilometers away. This city of two million inhabitants has been confined for nearly seven weeks due to an epidemic focus which now stands at 1,320 people.





About 2,000 people demonstrated this weekend in Auckland against the lockdown. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the protest a “real slap in the face” for those who obeyed the restrictions banning gatherings. “It was illegal and immoral,” she said. New Zealand has adopted a “zero Covid” strategy. No cases were detected in the population for six months, before those which broke out in August.