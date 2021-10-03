the death of Bernard Tapie leads to the end of the criminal proceedings against him

A few days away. The death of Bernard Tapie, Sunday, October 3, will result in the end of criminal proceedings against him, while the Paris Court of Appeal is due to render its decision on Wednesday in the Crédit Lyonnais arbitration case.

After a general acquittal in July 2019, the court of appeal was due to rule on Wednesday. Bernard Tapie being dead, the Court of Appeal will not pronounce either acquittal or conviction but it will note, as is customary, the extinction of the public action against him, according to sources familiar with the case.

On the other hand, she must pronounce on the fate of the five men tried by her side, including the boss of Orange, Stéphane Richard, the historical lawyer of Bernard Tapie, Maurice Lantourne, the former magistrate Pierre Estoup, as well as two senior officials. . A postponement of the decision is however possible, said these sources.

In this case, Bernard Tapie was suspected of having “Manipulated” to the detriment of the State, a 2008 arbitration aimed at settling its old dispute with Crédit Lyonnais over the sale of Adidas in the 1990s. This arbitration award, which had awarded it 403 million euros, has since been annulled civil for “Fraud”.

On June 2, the public prosecutor’s office requested against him five years of suspended imprisonment for complicity in fraud and embezzlement of public funds, as well as sentences ranging from three months suspended to two years firm against his five co-convicts.

“A question of honor”

Opened in October 2020, the trial was quickly interrupted due to the deterioration of Bernard Tapie’s state of health, then resumed in May, to end in the absence of the former minister, again prevented by his Cancer.

“I feel immense sadness and great frustration, as he hoped to win his fight against CDR [Consortium de réalisation, entité gérant le passif du Crédit lyonnais] and the parquet, before leaving. It was a question of honor for him ”said Me Lantourne.

“Bernard had extraordinary will, energy and courage. He had a sense of humor, a spirit of synthesis allowing him to analyze complex situations by making them understandable for all ”, he added. “We will continue his fight with his wife and children”, he concluded.

Civil proceedings are in fact continuing against the companies of Bernard Tapie. In April 2020, they were placed in compulsory liquidation, paving the way for the sale of his property in order to reimburse the more than 400 million euros of the arbitration. Bernard Tapie had appealed: a stage hearing is scheduled for October 7, and on December 9 the lawyers must plead on the merits.





The exact amount of its debt is also the subject of bitter procedural disputes – an appeal is being examined by the Court of Cassation. Finally, in May, Bernard Tapie had obtained that the Court of Justice of the European Union examines for the first time the legality of the sale of Adidas by Crédit Lyonnais in 1993.

Bernard Tapie in a few dates January 26, 1943 Born in Paris 1967 Opens a television store in Paris. 1979 Acquires the French castles of Bokassa. 1980 Acquires Manufrance, before getting his hands on Terraillon, Look, Testut, Wonder and Donnay. 1985 Managed the La Vie claire team, which won the Tour de France thanks to Bernard Hinault. 1986 Acquires Olympique de Marseille. 1989 Elected deputy of the 6e constituency of Marseille. 1990 Acquires Adidas. 1992 Appointed city minister, he resigned fifty-three days after his appointment and returned to the government in January 1993. 1993 OM wins the Champions League. 1994 Head of the MRG list during the European elections. 1995 Sentenced to one year in prison in the VA-OM case. 2008 Obtains 405 million euros in arbitration on Adidas case. 2013 Redeems Provence. 2015 The Paris Court of Appeal pronounces the retraction of the arbitral judgment. New trial in sight. 2019 The Paris Criminal Court acquits the businessman in the arbitration case. The prosecution appealed. 2021 Died at the age of 78.