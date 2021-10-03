The horoscope for Sunday, October 3, 2021

You can find more horoscopes and get a live consultation at 3210. You can also find a tip from Christine Haas on Instagram every day to make the most of today’s economy.

RAM

Be careful in your dealings with others, don’t get carried away by being told things that go against what you think is the truth. Controlling yourself with difficulty, you would say things that you do not really mean (3rd decan). 1st decan, the Sun and Mars are no longer there, the conflict you may have had to deal with seems to be over. You apparently did the right thing.

Taurus

These are not fine words of hope that you need, 1st decan, it is concrete results and which, incidentally, could make you proud of yourself. But will you really have a good reason to think highly of yourself, given Saturn’s dissonance? 3rd decan, the association of Venus and Pluto is still active and creates in your relationship a climate that seems to be very naughty.

Gemini

Is it worth it to get on your high horse, 1st decan? You may hear a criticism, but it is better to act as if nothing has happened and the atmosphere will remain pleasant. Memories could also come and destabilize you a bit. 2nd decan, you will be quick to judge others and to take a critical eye on them. At the risk of creating a conflict and resenting your interlocutors.

Cancer

You may have to justify yourself, 3rd decan, some unfortunate words may have escaped you and you would like to make up for it. But it will not happen right away, do not rush, it would be pointless! 1st decan, you will need to move, to change your scenery, and you may have the opportunity to visit people who are close but who no longer live in your area.

Lion

Take advantage of this Sunday to play the handyman, you will be skilled and if you don’t like getting your hands dirty, take a look at your accounts. This mainly concerns the 1st decan, which may have some financial worries, or a concern of a more general order. 3rd decan, you may have to express your opinions but we risk falling over you with short arms.

Virgin

The Moon is in your 1st decan today and is looking at Saturn from a bit far away. However, you will have a cause for concern, a small cloud that quickly dissipated. Your first impulse is worry, but you know how to reason with yourself! 3rd decan, one of your relationships at work is worrying you and this has been going on for several months. You don’t say anything, but you think no less and it gnaws at you.





Balance

Tiredness ? Good thing, you will be able to rest. Finally, if you don’t get upset about wanting to tidy up everything, your belongings, those of others and your mail. Let it go, you are constantly on the bridge, especially 2nd decan … 3rd decan, Mercury and Jupiter are in phase, you could have obtained or still obtain (by the beginning of November) an authorization, or pass a exam.

Scorpio

But what have become of my friends, whom I had held so closely? Léo Ferré’s song fits you perfectly; we should go to the news, especially today. They may have become sparse, or have problems, and as you are a loyal devotee … (1st decan). 2nd decan, the Sun / Mars conjunction which is looking at you represents a conflict. Between you and you, or elsewhere in the world?

Sagittarius

You will have little time for leisure, perhaps because of a job to be completed. And thank heaven because otherwise your old enemy, boredom, would show up. If not, you may also have to render service to an “elder”, family or not. 3rd decan, Mercury and Jupiter get along well and prove you right in all circumstances. You can assert your opinions, you will not be contradicted.

Capricorn

It’s a good Sunday awaiting you, you may be traveling to visit a relative, or it may be him who announces his arrival. Which is very common for a Sunday! 3rd decan, Mercury is no longer in dissonance with Pluto but in harmony with Jupiter! If you are looking for validation, if you want to find an agreement, it may take time but it will be done.

Aquarius

You will not lack ideas today, there will even be too many! If you want to stay realistic and sort it out, this Sunday lends itself perfectly, 1st decan. However, be careful, you might have a tendency to ruminate on negative ideas. 2nd decan, with the Sun / Mars conjunction, you may have to fight to defend your opinions, which are very different from those of others.

Pisces

You will be attentive to others, especially your partner if you are two, but you will be very critical. However, you will keep your comments to yourself, it would be shooting yourself in the foot to speak, because you do not want any conflict (1st decan). 3rd decan, life seems unfair to you at the moment, events happening in our home or elsewhere are very indignant to you.

The editorial staff recommends you