the incredible escape of Lizzie Deignan who wins the first edition

A victory for history: Britain’s Elizabeth Deignan (Trek-Segafredao) won the first women’s edition of Paris-Roubaix on Saturday after attacking more than 80 kilometers from the finish line.

Alone from the 33rd kilometer of an event counting 115, the rider of the Trek-Segafredo team led an impressive solo raid that left the Dutch favorites without reaction. Marianne Vos took second place after more than a minute, ahead of Italian Elisa Longo Borghini, 3rd.



Vos (34) undoubtedly had the legs to win, but the three-time road world champion and seven-time cyclo-cross world champion was slow to counter-attack (20 km from the finish), thus making the happiness of Deignan who therefore won solo.

The latter, world champion in 2015, signs a prestigious success at 32, she who had already won Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Tour of Flanders.

“This scenario was not necessarily foreseen”

French premiere and teammate of the winner, Audrey Cordon-Ragot takes a very good eighth place.

” It’s just amazing. This scenario was not necessarily foreseen. By attacking 82 kilometers from the line, I thought I was accompanied. Finally, I had to do the job alone », Explained, very moved,« Lizzie »Deignan.

Once the line passed, most of the competitors let themselves go to the emotion, often bursting into tears.





” We were up to this first female Paris-Roubaix “, Estimated the French Audrey Cordon Ragot, 8th and teammate of Deignan:” It’s huge ! Fatigue mixes with emotion. And this crowded velodrome which cheers us on. What happiness! What more ? “.

The competitors were not spared neither by the weather conditions (rain at the end of the course), nor by the state of the roads (29 kilometers of slippery cobbles over a distance of 116 kilometers).

Wind at the back at the start of the event, Deignan attacked before the first cobbled sections. Too early, we thought. But it was the best tactic, as the falls were numerous among his pursuers, nervous as they approached the muddy turns of the Hell of the North.

” I pushed so much and more. I had the advantage, being alone, to be able to choose my trajectories while I heard that, behind me, the girls were accumulating falls », Said the winner.

On Sunday, conditions should be even worse for the 118th edition of the men’s race. Rain is forecast, as are gusts of wind over 70 km / h.

The Hell of the North has rarely lived up to its name so well.