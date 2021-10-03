The interior of Hurricane Sam filmed from the inside by a drone, a pre

Scientists have managed to record a video of the waves breaking inside Hurricane Sam, Category 4, passed off the Caribbean coast, thanks to a floating robot, a first.

It’s a world first … The interior of hurricanes had already been filmed in the past, but from the air, for example by planes. It is a drone which has captured unpublished images taken from the sea. Scientists have succeeded in making it enter the eye of category 4 hurricane Sam, which has passed off the coast of the West Indies in recent days.

The goal ? Better understand storms

The craft faced the forces of Hurricane Sam, in the Atlantic Ocean, with waves 15 meters high and winds of more than 190 km / h.

The images show a dark sky and waves swaying violently the object – a kind of orange windsurf board developed by the company Saildrone.

This “floating drone“transmits its data directly to the US Agency for Ocean and Atmospheric Observation (NOAA).

The goal ? Help to understand the physical processes at work, in order to better predict these extreme climatic events, and thus better prepare for them.

The robot “goes where no research vessel has ever ventured, navigating the heart of the eye of the hurricane, and collecting data that will transform our understanding of these mighty storms“said Richard Jenkins, founder and CEO of Saildrone, quoted in a statement.





The images clearly show the violence of the winds: