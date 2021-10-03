the main results of this Saturday

Zapping Foot National Top10 Ligue2 BKT Scorers Day 10

Already surprises. While the 4th round of the Coupe de France began this Saturday, marked in particular by the entry into the running of the formations of National 2, some sensations have already taken place when others have ensured the blow, in an authoritarian way or in the pain. Discover the main results of the day below:

Neuvy 1–3 Paron FC

Terves 0–6 CA Neuville

Auxiloise 0–2 Wasquehal

Wingles 0–4 Feignies Aulnoye

Paotred Rosko 0–2 Stade Plabennecois

FC La Chapelle 0–2 AS Vitre

FC La Croix Corlay 0–1 Lannion

US Bas Vivarais 0–3 Vénissieux

Usson 0-2 Le Puy

Caumont 0–3 Frejus

Hunspach 0–4 Haguenau

Trelivan 0-1 TA Rennes

EG Salies 0–13 GFC Ajaccio

OMA Cambrai (tab) 1–1 Us Chantilly

US Illet Foret 0-4 AGL Flag

Colombier Satolas 0–2 Vaulx in Velin

La Roche 2–1 Challans

West Tourangeau 3–0 Avoines Chinon

Blois 2–1 Bourges 18

Racing Besançon 2–4 Jura Sud

Lons – Besançon Foot

FC Morteau Montlebon 2–0 Valdahon Vercel

CA Pontarlier 2–0 Belfort Sud

Toulon 1–2 Endoume

Martigues 0–0 Grasse (5-3 tab)

Heavy 2–0 Colomiers

L’Union St Jean FC 1–0 Castanet

FC Flérien 1–3 FC Saint Lô Manche

US Ivry 2–1 Drancy, Saturday

Echirolles 1–1 AS Saint-Priest (tab)

Bord de Saone 0–2 Haut Lyonnais

JS Chamberienne 1–2 Chambery

AF Pays de Coise 0–2 Velay Foot

Issoire 0-2 FC Chamalieres

CA Pithiviers – USM Montargis

AS Against 1–2 Saran

Imphy Decize 0–4 According togey

Chauny 2–1 Le Touquet

Luc Primaube (tab) 0–0 Balma

Mende 1–1 Ales (tab)

Gouzon Avenir 2–3 Trélissac

Portes Entre 2 Mers 0–2 Bergerac

AS. AMLP 0–1 Châtellerault

Auxerre Stadium 0–3 Louhans-Cuiseaux

Sarrebourg 2–1 Amnéville

St Juery 0–3 Blagnac

Sebazac 0–2 Wall

Luzenac 0–1 Canet

Pontivy Stade 0-2 Pontivy GSI

Tuna Evian 1–3 GFA Rumilly Vallieres

AS Valognes 1–2 Avant Garde Caennaise

CAP Aunis ASPTT 0–2 Bressuire

Aubussonnais EF 0–3 Poitiers

Luronnes 0–0 ASM Belfort (3-4 tab)

Sporting Perpignan – Narbonne

FC Souvignyssois 0–4 Académie Moulins

Sporting Perpignan 0–0 Narbonne (9-8 tab)