the main results of this Saturday

Already surprises. While the 4th round of the Coupe de France began this Saturday, marked in particular by the entry into the running of the formations of National 2, some sensations have already taken place when others have ensured the blow, in an authoritarian way or in the pain. Discover the main results of the day below:
- Neuvy 1–3 Paron FC
- Terves 0–6 CA Neuville
- Auxiloise 0–2 Wasquehal
- Wingles 0–4 Feignies Aulnoye
- Paotred Rosko 0–2 Stade Plabennecois
- FC La Chapelle 0–2 AS Vitre
- FC La Croix Corlay 0–1 Lannion
- US Bas Vivarais 0–3 Vénissieux
- Usson 0-2 Le Puy
- Caumont 0–3 Frejus
- Hunspach 0–4 Haguenau
- Trelivan 0-1 TA Rennes
- EG Salies 0–13 GFC Ajaccio
- OMA Cambrai (tab) 1–1 Us Chantilly
- US Illet Foret 0-4 AGL Flag
- Colombier Satolas 0–2 Vaulx in Velin
- La Roche 2–1 Challans
- West Tourangeau 3–0 Avoines Chinon
- Blois 2–1 Bourges 18
- Racing Besançon 2–4 Jura Sud
- Lons – Besançon Foot
- FC Morteau Montlebon 2–0 Valdahon Vercel
- CA Pontarlier 2–0 Belfort Sud
- Toulon 1–2 Endoume
- Martigues 0–0 Grasse (5-3 tab)
- Heavy 2–0 Colomiers
- L’Union St Jean FC 1–0 Castanet
- FC Flérien 1–3 FC Saint Lô Manche
- US Ivry 2–1 Drancy, Saturday
- Echirolles 1–1 AS Saint-Priest (tab)
- Bord de Saone 0–2 Haut Lyonnais
- JS Chamberienne 1–2 Chambery
- AF Pays de Coise 0–2 Velay Foot
- Issoire 0-2 FC Chamalieres
- CA Pithiviers – USM Montargis
- AS Against 1–2 Saran
- Imphy Decize 0–4 According togey
- Chauny 2–1 Le Touquet
- Luc Primaube (tab) 0–0 Balma
- Mende 1–1 Ales (tab)
- Gouzon Avenir 2–3 Trélissac
- Portes Entre 2 Mers 0–2 Bergerac
- AS. AMLP 0–1 Châtellerault
- Auxerre Stadium 0–3 Louhans-Cuiseaux
- Sarrebourg 2–1 Amnéville
- St Juery 0–3 Blagnac
- Sebazac 0–2 Wall
- Luzenac 0–1 Canet
- Pontivy Stade 0-2 Pontivy GSI
- Tuna Evian 1–3 GFA Rumilly Vallieres
- AS Valognes 1–2 Avant Garde Caennaise
- CAP Aunis ASPTT 0–2 Bressuire
- Aubussonnais EF 0–3 Poitiers
- Luronnes 0–0 ASM Belfort (3-4 tab)
- Sporting Perpignan – Narbonne
- FC Souvignyssois 0–4 Académie Moulins
- Sporting Perpignan 0–0 Narbonne (9-8 tab)
