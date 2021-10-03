The Mini’s turn signals have a big flaw!

If the rear lights of the latest Mini are very successful with their representation of the Union Jack, the indicators can on the other hand be confusing.

A simple function

The only function of the indicators, and this since their creation, is to indicate to other road users which direction we wish to take. If their function is always the same, designers today show more and more imagination. They offer ever more attractive and complex shapes or animations. A breakthrough made possible by the increasingly widespread deployment of LED optics.

Arrows, but not in a good way

But sometimes there are hiccups. The rear lights of the latest Mini, reminiscent of the Union Jack cut in half (and split between the right and left lights), are an undisputed success from a styling point of view. But they can still pose a concern that no one was able to address during the design phase.

In fact, when the turn signals are switched on they form an arrow… on the wrong side! Clearly the right turn signal, intended to indicate that you are turning to the right, forms an arrow pointing to the left. Same on the left side with an arrow pointing to the right.





A concern only in North America

Nevertheless , there is no risk of confusion with us, this is only visible in North America. With their red color, the indicators can be confused with brake lights. Slightly different shapes and mandatory orange indicators in Europe, there is no risk of making a mistake on the roads of the old continent.

It is amazing that when designing the latest models of the English brand, no one noticed this disturbing detail. However, no accident involving misunderstanding the turn signals de Mini has not yet been identified.

