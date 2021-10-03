the new explosive investigation that shakes Panama

Panama fears being pinned again in the new investigation into tax havens called “Pandora Papers” that the consortium of investigative journalists ICIJ plans to publish on Sunday, according to a government letter quoted by local media on Saturday.
“Insurmountable damage”
“The damage could be insurmountable,” said the Panamanian government in the letter, sent to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) through a law firm.
The letter warns that “any publication” that reinforces a “false perception” of the country as a possible tax haven “will have devastating consequences for Panama and its people.”
Largest Financial Secrecy Brief to Date
The ICIJ announced on Twitter that it would publish this Sunday its “most extensive exposure to date on financial secrecy”, based on the leak of 11.9 million documents “covering the four corners of the world”.
The so-called “Pandora Papers” survey is the fruit of the work of more than 600 journalists in 117 countries, according to the ICIJ.
The letter from the Panamanian government cites several reforms carried out in recent years by this Central American country which nevertheless remains on the list of tax havens in France and the European Union. She points out that since 2016 more than 395,000 companies and foundations have had their registration suspended, or half of those that existed at the time.
Panama again in scandal after the “Panama Papers”
The government fears that Panama will find itself once again caught up in a new scandal over financial havens after the one triggered by the publication in 2016 of a previous investigation by the ICIJ known as the “Panama Papers”.
The Panamanian law firm of Jürgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca, which announced the cessation of its activities in 2018, was at the heart of this scandal which had erupted on April 3, 2016. The leak of 11.5 million digital archives by Mossack Fonseca has shed light on the financial and fiscal practices of a whole range of clients, from simple entrepreneurs to heads of state, including banks and athletes.
A global shock wave
The publication of the “Panama Papers” had caused a world shock wave, causing in particular the resignation of the Icelandic Prime Minister, Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson then of the Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
It has prompted at least 150 investigations in 79 countries into possible situations of tax evasion or money laundering, according to the American Center for Public Integrity.
Panama of 2016 “has nothing to do with Panama of today”
Panama has since undertaken a series of reforms to strengthen banking supervision, punish tax evasion with imprisonment and exchange information with the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development). The Panama of 2016 “has nothing to do with the Panama of today”, assures the government in its letter.