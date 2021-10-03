the new explosive investigation that shakes Panama

Panama fears being pinned again in the new investigation into tax havens called “Pandora Papers” that the consortium of investigative journalists ICIJ plans to publish on Sunday, according to a government letter quoted by local media on Saturday.

“Insurmountable damage”

“The damage could be insurmountable,” said the Panamanian government in the letter, sent to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) through a law firm.

The letter warns that “any publication” that reinforces a “false perception” of the country as a possible tax haven “will have devastating consequences for Panama and its people.”

Largest Financial Secrecy Brief to Date

The ICIJ announced on Twitter that it would publish this Sunday its “most extensive exposure to date on financial secrecy”, based on the leak of 11.9 million documents “covering the four corners of the world”.

The so-called “Pandora Papers” survey is the fruit of the work of more than 600 journalists in 117 countries, according to the ICIJ.