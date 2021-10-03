The official micro SD memory card for Nintendo Switch at a reduced price

If you need to increase your storage memory available on your Nintendo Switch, here is a very interesting Micro SD offer. Indeed, the Sandisk storage space is available at a very attractive promotional price.

Unlike conventional competing consoles, the Nintendo Switch does not have hard drives or SSDs installed directly in its system. The Japanese company has opted for the use of SD cards much cheaper and much more responsive than a conventional HDD. For cartridge games, the question does not arise. The players only have to insert a cartridge into the console to enjoy its purchase without delay. On the other hand, if you opt for a dematerialized version of the game purchased on the eShop, the story is quite different… In this case, you need much more memory space and that’s good, here’s a great promotion!

Buy Sandisk 128GB Micro SD Card for € 29 from Amazon

A calibrated card for your Switch

Nintendo Switch, smartphone or camera users will have the opportunity to increase the memory space of their systems at a lower cost thanks to this offer. Today, games, audio and video files are taking up more and more space. This is why two important points should hold your attention when buying a memory card: its storage capacity and its transfer speed. These two elements condition your user experience. This is what these Sandisk Ultra 128 GB memory cards offer with a large memory and a transfer speed of 100 MB / s.





If your Nintendo Switch is full of memory, it is time for you to invest in an SD card specially designed for the game. It is thus possible to increase the capacity of your console thanks to an external microSDXC card. ‘a planned port. You just need to insert this card to increase your internal storage. This can therefore contain additional files, including games or applications. It all depends on the capacity of your card and the weight of your titles, of course, but with the 120GB SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I, you should have enough to store a lot of gaming experiences. Indeed, Nintendo games are designed to run on this type of medium and therefore do not take up too much space.

Sandisk and Nintendo thus offer you this card in collaboration. Therefore, in addition to ensuring perfect compatibility with your Switch, it is in the colors of the stars of Mario. Obviously, the other important point is the reading speed which is there to guarantee faster loads. With the 100 MB per second announced by SanDisk, you can make your purchase with your eyes closed!

