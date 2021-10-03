The official teams: Di Maria and Donnarumma holders

This Sunday at Roazhon Park, Paris Saint-Germain (1st) faces Rennes (13th) as part of the 9th day of Ligue 1 2021-2022 (kick off at 1 p.m., broadcast on Amazon prime). Here are the official teams for this meeting:

As always, we are waiting for the kick-off to be completely sure of the tactical schemes.

Rennes (4-4-2) –

Terrier – Laborde

Sulemana – Tait – Martin – Bourigeaud

Meling – Omari – Aguerd – Traoré

Gomis

Substitutes: Salin, Truffert, Badé, Assignon, Santamaria, Tchaouna, Ugochukwu, Guirassy, ​​Abline.

PSG (4-2-3-1) –

K. Mbappé

Neymar – L. Messi – A. Di Maria

Mr. Verratti – Gueye

Nuno Mendes – P. Kimpembe – Marquinhos – A. Hakimi

Donnarumma





Substitutes: K. Navas, A. Diallo, T. Kehrer, Danilo, L. Paredes, A. Herrera, Rafinha, G. Wijnaldum, M. Icardi.

Possible suspension for yellow card: Diallo, Nuno Mendes, Verratti.

This would be effective after the truce, or against Angers for the 10th day of Ligue 1.

Absent: J. Draxler, L. Kurzawa (disease), A. Ahamada, T. Alloh, N. Bitumazala, E. Bitshiabu, C. Dagba, E. Dina-Ebimbe, B. Fadiga, D. Franchi, N. Fernandez, A Fressange, I. Gharbi, A. Letellier, E. Michut, S. Noireau Dauriat, S. Rico, X. Simons (choice), J. Bernat, S. Ramos (revision).