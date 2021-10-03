The paradise island has turned into hell

A fire broke out on a tiny tourist island in Honduras on Saturday, destroying many houses and forcing the evacuation of 400 people but without causing any casualties, according to local authorities. A huge cloud of black smoke rose in the early morning over the island of Guanaja, located in the Caribbean, off the northern coast of Honduras, where the 6,000 inhabitants live mainly from tourism.

#Honduras???????? | An incendio en el centro turístico el cayo Guanaja # Roatan. Las instalaciones no cuenta con sistema de combate contra incendios, al menos 400 personas han sido evacuadas hasta el momento cuatro de ella fueron llevadas al hospital con quemaduras graves. # N4V pic.twitter.com/X6viVOWaVE – Noticias 4Visión (@ noticias4vision) October 2, 2021

Military helicopters rotated to drop water on the flames which destroyed at least thirty homes and forced the evacuation of some 400 people, according to a provisional report by firefighters. Four people were hospitalized for burns.

Continúa el incendio in Guanaja. In apoyo it is displaced equipo of the Base of Palmerola para sumarse en las tareas de extinción. Labor titánica. Solidaridad con quienes han perdido todo. pic.twitter.com/0Scyg3hpjs

The origin of the fire, which broke out early Saturday morning in a seaside house, before quickly spreading, is still unknown. The island of Guanaja, which measures 19 square km, is one of the three islands in the Bay of Honduras along with those of Roatan and Utila.

#RCVNoticias ???? ÚLTIMA HORA ???? TRAGEDIA IN GUANAJA, ISLAS DE LA BAHÍA Más de 40 casas han sido consumidas por un voraz incendio que comenzó esta madrugada en Guanaja, autoridades solicitan helicópteros para apagar el fuego y recomiendan comenzar a enviar ayuda humanitaria. pic.twitter.com/iDYxL3GIBR – Radio Cadena Voces (@RCVHonduras) October 2, 2021

Pray for Guanaja it’s been the saddest news in years God be with all low cay ❤️ #TogetherWeCan???? pic.twitter.com/3WqLUzb5mI – AC4 (@ BlakeCook94) October 2, 2021

