    The paradise island has turned into hell

    NewsWorld


    A fire broke out on a tiny tourist island in Honduras on Saturday, destroying many houses and forcing the evacuation of 400 people but without causing any casualties, according to local authorities. A huge cloud of black smoke rose in the early morning over the island of Guanaja, located in the Caribbean, off the northern coast of Honduras, where the 6,000 inhabitants live mainly from tourism.

    Military helicopters rotated to drop water on the flames which destroyed at least thirty homes and forced the evacuation of some 400 people, according to a provisional report by firefighters. Four people were hospitalized for burns.

    The origin of the fire, which broke out early Saturday morning in a seaside house, before quickly spreading, is still unknown. The island of Guanaja, which measures 19 square km, is one of the three islands in the Bay of Honduras along with those of Roatan and Utila.

    (The essential / afp)


