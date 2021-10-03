the predictions for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Sunday 3 October at Longchamps

Find Dominique Cordier’s predictions for the quinté on Sunday October 3 at Longchamp on the occasion of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Departure at 4:05 p.m.. 15 starters. 2,400 meters, Big Track. Thoroughbred 3 years old and over.

To touch the Quinté associated with this Arc, it is better to speak the language of Shakespeare, as it is true that the four French competitors at the start will have a little difficulty in supporting the comparison with the visitors who crossed the “Channel”.

Our favorite, the 10. Adayar, won the Epsom Derby, nothing less, before confirming the following month in the King George of Ascot. This last classic is certainly often a tomb from the perspective of the Arc, but this Arc not having anything transcendent, it would disappoint if it did not carry out its task.

His dolphins in the Derby, namely the 11. Hurricane Lane, then winner at Longchamp on July 14 of the Paris Grand Prix, and the 8. Mojo Star, are also part of our choice.

The winner of the Epsom Oaks, the 15. Snowfall, left a mediocre impression on us in the recent Prix Vermeille. Let us consider, however, that the second place obtained that day is not a reflection of its real quality and redeem it.





As for our last minute, the 7. Chrono Genesis, it defends the colors of Japan. Prepared especially for this race where it is making its comeback, it could, in the best of all possible worlds, fly off into heavy terrain, its genes predestining it to shine there one day. But the fairly deep Longchamp track will still be a discovery for her.

The predictions:

10. Adayar

15. Snowfall

7. Chrono Genesis

4. Tarnawa

11. Hurricane lane

5. Love

8. Mojo Star

The last minute :

7. Chrono Genesis

