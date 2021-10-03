The PS5 is available in stock, it is urgent to take advantage of it 🔥

New PS5 Stock: After the Standard version was out of stock, only the Digital Edition is now available. Apart from the Blu-Ray player which is absent, the performance between the two consoles is identical. And the digital version is cheaper.

If you want the guarantee of having a new PS5 before the end of the year, you are going to have to fight. Right now and until tonight, a flash sale at SFR allows you to take advantage of the new PlayStation as part of a global offer. If you absolutely want to get your hands on the console, you won’t have to wait. We explain how to do it.

Please note, this formula only concerns the PS5 Digital Edition. Indeed, the stocks of the PS5 Standard are already gone (they were available at SFR). Suffice to say that there is not very long left for you to leave with the new video game console. The only difference between the PS5 Standard and the PS5 Digital Edition is the lack of a Blu-Ray drive. Apart from this point, they are strictly the same.

How to get the PS5 via SFR?

Sony has publicly apologized for the PS5’s global stockouts. While the console has been officially available for over a year, it cannot be found anywhere on the shelves (or on the internet). The Japanese giant is experiencing real production problems on its new fifth-generation PlayStation. They are not expected to be resolved until mid 2022.

You must therefore know how to position yourself at the right time to grab one. At this very moment, it is to SFR that we must turn. If he is not the “obvious” reseller for such a product, his offer is very relevant. In this case, you can get this PS5 Digital Edition at a reduced price if you sign up for its SFR Power internet box.





You can find the details on the official website, but here’s the trick: the PS5 Digital Edition is sold at 49 euros + 8 euros per month for 24 months (a total of 241 euros). The console itself is therefore cheaper than its official price, which is displayed at 399 euros. Once again, it’s out of stock so we don’t see this official price anywhere. On second-hand product resale sites, it is even found close to 1000 euros.

In addition to this PS5, you will have to commit to the SFR Power formula associated with this PS5 pack. The principle is relevant since you will necessarily need a very good internet connection to make the most of the new Sony console. In the end, if your internet connection is just average, you might as well opt for the SFR Power formula which ensures excellent speed.

This SFR Power offer offers you fiber with very high speed (1 Gb / s download), unlimited calls as well as 200 TV channels and a 4K decoder. For this, it will take 32 euros per month for the first year then 53 euros per month thereafter. We remind you that SFR asks you for 24 months of commitment if you want to take advantage of this internet box with the PlayStation 5.

For those who do not necessarily want to buy the PS5, SFR also has an interesting formula on fiber for its Mes Jours Fiber operation. You can get fiber with a decent speed (500 Mb / s download), unlimited calls to landlines and 160 TV channels for 10 euros per month. After the first year, it will cost you 38 euros monthly. In all cases, you will need to verify your eligibility for SFR fiber before subscribing to these offers.