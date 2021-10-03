More

    the reasons for the presence of Mbappé and Hakimi in a grocery store revealed!

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue2 Scorers Day 10

    This afternoon, PSG will travel to Rennes in order to consolidate its leadership position and regain its nine point lead over its runner-up, Lens. In anticipation of this match, a photo ignited the web last night. The latter shows Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi making an appearance at the BP de Trappes. The reasons for the latter have thus been revealed.

    The PSG plane could not take off

    As Saber Desfarges reveals, the reason is quite simple: the PSG plane could not take off last night due to bad weather. Consequently, the Parisian players had to make the trip to Brittany by mini-bus or by car, which caused a trip of 4 hours. If these complications made some smile, others were less satisfied in anticipation of the match against Rennes (1 p.m.).

    to summarize

    While Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi set the web alight last night after a photo showing them in a grocery store in Trappes, their presence was explained.

    Nathan Bricout


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThailand now open to tourists from all over the world
    Next articleSorry, but In Sound Mind is a PS5 game that looks like a PS3 game

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC