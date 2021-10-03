the reasons for the presence of Mbappé and Hakimi in a grocery store revealed!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue2 Scorers Day 10
This afternoon, PSG will travel to Rennes in order to consolidate its leadership position and regain its nine point lead over its runner-up, Lens. In anticipation of this match, a photo ignited the web last night. The latter shows Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi making an appearance at the BP de Trappes. The reasons for the latter have thus been revealed.
The PSG plane could not take off
As Saber Desfarges reveals, the reason is quite simple: the PSG plane could not take off last night due to bad weather. Consequently, the Parisian players had to make the trip to Brittany by mini-bus or by car, which caused a trip of 4 hours. If these complications made some smile, others were less satisfied in anticipation of the match against Rennes (1 p.m.).
While Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi set the web alight last night after a photo showing them in a grocery store in Trappes, their presence was explained.