The terrible story of Amandine Pellissard (Large families, life in XXL), abused as a child by her uncle before sinking into drugs

Since September 13, the (many) faithful of Large families, life in XXL have found the TF1 program which follows the daily life of tribes unlike any other. The third season ended on October 1 and from Monday, the public will find several of the protagonists in the sequel on TF1. The show was a great success, bringing together more than a million viewers in front of their small screen. Among these extraordinary families, there are the Pellissards, with the couple formed by Amandine and Alexandre, and their eight children. A ninth is in the pipeline despite two miscarriages. Leo’s mother had given her news via Instagram while stressing that she was not the only one to experience this kind of drama. “We realize that we are not alone, far from it, we even realize thatwe are very, very many to experience this situation, more than you think (…) Unfortunately, I had already had a miscarriage in September that I had not revealed, well not immediately on the networks, because I did not feel the strength.“, had confided Alexander’s companion.

Amandine Pellissard “sexually assaulted” by his father’s brother

In addition to these tragedies, the latter is the victim of many criticisms. Between those who accuse her of having had so many children to benefit from family allowances, those who question the education of her children, those who usurp her identity or her personal data, the mother of the XXL tribe faces courageously, but she is starting to get used to it, because it is not new. In an immersion interview with Jeremstar for his program Baby Story, Amandine Pellissard returned to the incest she suffered. For six years, her father’s brother, who had Down’s syndrome, abused her. “I went there every other weekend, we slept in the same room, him in a bed, me in a camp bed (…) Things happened that should never have happened. . Her brother unfortunately sexually assaulted me several times between my 6 and 12 years old, until I no longer go to my father’s house and throw everything away “, she confided.





Confronted with drugs at age 15

In tears, the young woman then explained that she did not want to talk to her mother about it because she wanted to preserve her, the latter having already been victim of domestic violence by her husband. “I could see that she was happy with my stepfather, I didn’t want to inflict reminders on her of the past”, explained, in tears, the one who still has the memory of having seen her mother “pass through the kitchen patio door”. After filing a complaint against her father’s brother, even though she “did not want to go to criminal law”, her daddy had his parental authority withdrawn.

The years go by but Amandine Pellissard forgets nothing and she falls into depression at the age of 12. “I was confronted with drugs during this time. When I was about 15, I started hanging out with the wrong people. I dabbled in everything, until I got pregnant with Leo“, confessed the mother who, some time before she knew she was pregnant, had “the impression of dying”. “I don’t know if it is because I had taken acids and opium, or if it is that I would really die, I have the impression of touching a red curtain, which did not open not, and I saw a kind of devil pass by, telling me ‘Not now Amandine, you have your son to raise‘. And I made the choice to live, when I knew I was waiting Leo“, she concluded. A moving story to discover in full below.