the true story of the incredible scam behind the Tim Burton movie

It’s a totally incredible story that Tim Burton was interested in in 2015 for his film Big eyes. In 1958, Margaret Ulbrich, who had just divorced, moved to San Francisco with her daughter. It is by trying to sell her paintings not far from the bay that she attracts the attention of Walter Kean, an exuberant painter who seduces her. While Margaret’s husband threatens to take away custody of his daughter, Walter offers to marry Margaret to resolve the situation. Moreover, intrigued by the portraits made by Margaret, characterized by characters with big eyes, Walter decides to sell them in art galleries, signing them with his name. Amy Adams, the Lois Lane of Batman v superman, plays Margaret Ulbrich while her husband is played by Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds), never as good as when composing an evil character.

Big Eyes is inspired by a true story

With Big eyes, Tim Burton leaves his gothic universe to sign this original biopic, supported by a beautiful interpretation. The film’s script is inspired by the story of the real Margaret and Walter Keane, one of the greatest deceptions in art history. After Walter Keane enjoyed great success in the 1950s and 1960s with his paintings, his wife Margaret reveals that she was in fact the real author of the paintings her husband appropriated as their authorship. “A friend, who is a big fan of Keane’s work, told me about this story which surprised me (…) The work itself, the story that surrounds it and this trial absolutely crazy that followed … “ explains Tim Burton, whose second biopic is here, 20 years later Ed wood. “In the late 1950s, it was harder for women to exist as individuals, especially in a certain cultural and social setting in America at that time.”. To play Margaret Keane onscreen, the director recruited Amy Adams, whose performance in Big eyes was awarded a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy in January 2015.





A lawsuit won late

For the record, Margaret Keane won her case against her husband Walter in 1986, after the latter refused to paint a picture to prove that he was the real author. For her part, Margaret Keane completed the requested painting in just 53 minutes. After 3 months of trial, she is finally compensated to the tune of $ 4 million. All the characters from Big eyes have existed in reality, except that of Dee-Ann, who is the closest friend of Margaret Keane, brought to the screen by Krysten Ritter. Big eyes brings together nearly 300 paintings. For the more distant shots, Margaret Keane’s paintings were reprinted on canvas and for the close-ups, paint was added to the printed canvases so that the brush strokes can be seen. The painter Lisa Godwin taking charge of reproducing the works only got two months to complete her work.

A cameo of the real Margaret Keane

The real painter Magaret Keane makes an appearance in Big eyes. We can see him reading the Bible on a bench, while filming the scene at the Palace of Fine Arts. Tim Burton gave him this Bible when he was shooting the scene because he knew it would relax her. She adds : “I play an old lady enjoying the good weather, sitting on a bench. It’s very touching. On the set, Tim came to see me and gave me a little Bible, so I said to myself: Is he considerate! He knows how much I love the Bible and he gives me one so that I can read it during the take. I will never forget that day. “