The United States crosses the barrier of 700,000 deaths from Covid, a world record

A gloomy record. According to the count of the American University Johns-Hopkins, the United States crossed the threshold of 700,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Friday. If we look for a comparison, it is the equivalent of the population of Washington, the federal capital, which succumbed to the virus since December 2019.

A stone’s throw from the White House, hundreds of thousands of small white flags pay homage to these mowed lives. The American toll of the coronavirus now exceeds that of the Spanish flu, in 1918 and 1919, which killed 675,000.

Becoming the country most bereaved by the epidemic, far ahead of Brazil and India, is paradoxical when the United States was one of the first to launch its vaccination campaign. But the booming start comes up against a reality: there are only 64% of the American population, or 215 million people, having received at least a first dose of one of the three authorized vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson).

The circle has come full circle when we know, with supporting scientific data, that unvaccinated individuals are the first victims of recent contaminations. Few experts had anticipated this new course, recalls the New York Times, as the United States has carried out its vaccination campaign, the largest the country has ever known.

According to a study by the newspaper, “People who died in the past three months were concentrated in late vaccination states like Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas. And they were younger: in August, all age groups under 55 reached their peak of death since the start of the pandemic ”.

From mid-December 2020, with Donald Trump still in the White House, the country started the first inoculation phase with the authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the first doses of which were reserved for healthcare workers and residents of retirement homes. In the following months, the campaign continued to accelerate and spread to a large part of the population.

Failed bet for Biden

American stars, such as actress Jane Fonda or filmmaker Spike Lee, did not hesitate to pose as ambassadors for immunization. With vaccination going well with a peak of daily injections in April, sometimes up to four million injections per day, President Biden had set the target of 70% of adults vaccinated for the day of the American National Day, the 4th July. Failed bet: it was without counting the Americans the most skeptical about vaccination and the dangerousness of Covid-19.

Because illness, mask wear and vaccination remain political issues in the United States. And this, since the first months of the pandemic, when Donald Trump had constantly minimized the Covid-19. Even after his contamination in October 2020, in the middle of the presidential campaign, he had removed his mask as soon as he left the hospital. “Do not be afraid [du Covid], you will beat him ”, he trumpeted. At the same time, Joe Biden made the fight against Covid and the health of Americans his main campaign themes.





Since Biden’s arrival at the White House, the virus and measures to stop the contamination continue to divide many Americans. Some Republican governors, such as those of Texas or Florida, even wanted to introduce bans on compulsory masks in their states, invoking individual freedoms.

In Tennessee, as in other rural areas where the Covid-19 is currently sweeping, the disease and the refusal of the vaccine are killing people. “Here, it feels like a sect, confided in mid-September to Release Scotty Garrett, retired from a tooling SME in Cookeville. Two of my cousins, one in their 40s and the other in their early 50s, died from the virus this summer. But my Fox News-fed sister-in-law still refuses the vaccine. “

2,000 deaths per day

This situation, coupled with the contagiousness of the delta variant, contributed to the explosion of contaminations this summer across the Atlantic and to the dramatic fallout observed since September. While in the spring, nearly 220 people died daily from the disease, today, 2,000 people, on average, die each day.

A number that the country had not reached since February, explains the New York Times. “The delta variant wreaks havoc among the unvaccinatedUniversity of Michigan medical historian Howard Markel told the American newspaper. Deaths when vaccines are widely available are absolutely preventable. ”

Now, despite a slower start in their vaccination campaigns, several European countries have far surpassed the United States. In France, nearly 75% of the population has received at least a first injection. According to New York Times, Singapore, Cambodia, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan and Mongolia have surpassed the United States in immunization rates, while Australia, New Zealand and Fiji are almost tied. “.

Faced with the advance of the virus – 43 million Americans have already been infected – the Democratic State of California announced Friday that it intended to make vaccination compulsory for its six million students if they wish to physically attend the courses, whether they study in the public or private. “Our schools already require vaccines against measles, mumps and more. Why ? Because vaccines workGovernor Gavin Newsom tweeted. It’s just one more vaccine. ”

This vaccine obligation will not come into force until next year, however, depending on the age groups for which the US drug agency, the FDA, will have fully validated the vaccine. The authorization is full and complete for individuals over 16 years old, but the vaccine is only authorized for minors between the ages of 12 and 15 at this stage only under an emergency procedure linked to the pandemic . Younger children do not yet have access.