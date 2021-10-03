“The Voice All Stars”: Jenifer in shock after the elimination of Al.Hy during the “cross battle”

TF1 / The Voice The elimination of this talent from “The Voice All Stars” did not amuse Jenifer at all

In the “cross battle”, an unprecedented telecrochet event, only the public on the stage was allowed to vote to decide between two candidates chosen by the coaches. Ah.Ly from Jenifer’s team performed Davis Bowie’s “Life on Mars”. In front of her, Patrick Fiori sent Flo Malley on “Alter Ego” by Jean-Louis Aubert. And to everyone’s surprise among the coaches, it was the young man who won with 54.4% of the vote.

ENTERTAINMENT – She was expected to come much further in the competition. The elimination of Al.Hy in “The Voic All Stars” Saturday, October 2 on TF1 surprised everyone, from viewers to his coach Jenifer who did not hide his bitterness.

“I’m shocked…” Jenifer blurted out when she saw the results. Before adding, half ironically: “I’m leaving this show, I’m not going on…”. She then apologized for her reaction to Flo Malley, while saying to herself “in the most total misunderstanding.” She also very little appreciated the remark of the host Nikos who, in an attempt to relax the atmosphere, recalled that “The Voice” was also a game in which it was necessary to “have fun”. “No, that doesn’t amuse me!” Replies Jenifer.





The filming interrupted

On Saturday night’s broadcast, the case ended there, with Flo Malley and Al.Hy giving way to other candidates. However, Amalya, also coached by Jenifer, told Tele-Leisure that the shooting had been briefly interrupted. “At that point, we don’t know what’s going on. We know there is an interruption, Jen needs to come to her senses. We stay in the stands and wait ”.

“I saw the four coaches go to the side and say ‘We do not understand what he is going on’ and leave the set,” said Al.Hy for his part. But “I didn’t know it was related to me”. A scene which was therefore not shown.

The young woman revealed in season 1 of “The Voice” confided to have been “stunned” after the results. “I just remember that at one point I needed to sit down because I almost fainted. I was completely confused. Right after the results I really almost passed out, ”she said, explaining why she was crouching for a brief moment.

Al.Hy and his coach, who presented her as his favorite all year round, have since remained in contact. “Everything Jenifer has said about me touches me. I am very happy to have crossed his path ”, confirmed the young girl.

Although she was disappointed with the result, “this elimination gave me the slap (sic) I needed in my career,” the singer told Leisure TV. “I felt a sense of urgency, I understood that I wanted to share my music, that I had things to say. I can’t say anything yet but I have a lot of songs ready. You will have to follow me on the internet to find out the rest. ”

If the future looks bright for Al.Hy, who signed with Claudio Capéo’s label, the evening ended sadly for Jenifer. At the end of the battles, the coach had to part with four talents.

