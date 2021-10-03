This journalist weighs heavily on Meghan Markle’s husband! Ouch, it stings!

For Prince Harry, it’s double the penalty! In England, he is persona no grata. And in the United States old issues are resurfacing!

Prince Harry as you’ve never read it!

Unknown in France, Katie Couric is a feared journalist in the land of Uncle Sam. First of all, she conducts her interviews expertly. Those who accept her invitation are always afraid that she is in possession of a compromising scoop. Then, thanks to its network of informants, it indeed has the means to discredit the one it receives. Also, when she announces the release of her next book, stars like Prince Harry cringe. Who knows what she’s going to say? Objeko has managed to glean a few extracts from this already legendary work. What you will learn about Meghan’s husband is shocking!

A shocking book

“Now she’s telling us the truth about the interview, which was: [Prince] Harry smelled like alcohol, ”said podcast Rob Shuter about Katie

Couric’s soon-to-be-released tell-all memoir, that is already making waves. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/azUI9gqThG – Newsmax (@newsmax) October 1, 2021

Moreover, Katie Couric does not go four ways. This book is his autobiography. So, she’s going to collect her good and bad memories. In fact, she feels that she has nothing more to prove and even less to lose. Very respected and even feared during her career, she has lots of secrets to reveal to us. By putting Prince Harry in her sights, she knows there is a high demand on the British Royal Family. Since his departure and his numerous arguments with his brother and his father, Archie’s dad has constantly had to set the record straight. However, it deviates its trajectory. She will not attack the present or predict the future of Lady Diana’s son as her colleagues do, but her past! And here is the drama !

‘WILD’ ROYAL Prince Harry ‘oozed alcohol from every pore’ & stank of cigarettes in his ‘wild-oats sowing phase’, ex-TODAY host claims Katie Couric has detailed encounters with both the Duke of Sussex and his uncle, Prince Andrew, in her new memoir Going There. pic.twitter.com/uSMRb2ndWy – HÜSEYİN AVNİ KEMAL (@ HAvni2861) September 30, 2021



Katie Couric says out loud what others are saying quietly. When he was younger, Prince Harry was often the victim of these kinds of rumors. His mother did everything to protect him. Obviously, all of Diana’s efforts have been reduced to rubble. The tragedy linked to his car accident has left its mark. But the American journalist ignores it and throws a stone in the pond. In one chapter, she tells us about this incredible facet of the personality of her younger brother. It’s a tsunami!

Who is Prince Harry really?

Since there’s so much talk going on about #royals right now, I thought I’d share a piece of my interview with #PrinceHarry from 2012 on the eve of the Queen’s 60th Jubilee. We spoke about legacy & and what she’s like as just “Granny. ” #TBThursday pic.twitter.com/sXVmdfajlL – Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 9, 2020

It all started almost a decade ago. The setting for the first meeting between Prince Harry and Katie Couric is Brazil. At the material time, she came to question him after a polo match. Obviously, a feeling of adrenaline emanates from Prince William’s brother. Very quickly, the discomfort sets in since she realizes that he is not in his normal state. Even today, she cannot shake off this nauseating odor, imprinted with tobacco and adult drinks. Still single, the young man never deprived himself of celebrating his victory with his playmates or the fairer sex!

How will Prince Harry react? In his Netflix documentary, he returns to this demonic period. Right now, his goal is to burn the candle at both ends. ” I wanted to drink, take drugs, try everything, which could make me feel something other than what I felt. ” Unfortunately, he has to face the facts. This kind of mix has taken precedence over its existence. ” I didn’t drink Monday through Friday, but swallowed the equivalent of a week of alcohol in one evening, Friday or Saturday night. “With the hindsight of maturity and a good humility, he confesses that he did not like it, but that he wanted ardently” bury something at the bottom Of his broken soul. So, half-forgiven admitted fault? Continued on next issue!



