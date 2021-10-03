this new Loana video disgusts internet users!

After a long descent into hell, how is Loana doing? According to her recent declarations granted to the magazine “Here”, the winner of the first “Loft Story” is trying to get her life back in hand. After being the victim of domestic violence and being addicted to alcohol and drugs, Loana spent several weeks in a mental hospital. An experience that does not leave him with good memories.

“I’m not going to say that it made me feel good! (Laughs) It was really an ordeal. I went there three weeks, just after having the Covid, in February. Which was very hard, it was being isolated. I was in an isolation room for a week. We only have one bed in a room that is white. The creepiest thing is that I was there. alone in the ward! There were no other patients. When I walked in the hallways, I was alone. When I ate, I was alone. I felt like I was in the 4th dimension ! There was no patient to say hello to. I spent three weeks like the monks, not speaking! No phone calls either! In this hospital, there was no contact with the outdoors, family or friends! “, remembers Loana in” Here “.

Now, the former reality TV star is no longer alone. She chased away bad company from those around her and got very close to Eryl Prayer, her best friend. Loana and the Elvis Presley lookalike even live together! They are also a threesome since Eryl Prayer has been in a relationship for three years with a woman who has become a close friend of Loana.





When she’s not performing with Eryl Prayer, Loana lives “like a normal person”. Very active on social networks, she also shares her every move. His last video posted this Sunday, October 3, 2021 left no one unmoved. On the images, we can see Loana having her face licked by her dog Titi. “Hello hygiene”, “Oh my god it’s too serious”, “I threw up”, “The embarrassment is embarrassed”, can we read among the many comments of disgusted subscribers.

