those from whom the volcano took everything swear that they will stay in La Palma

Just a few weeks ago, Rüdiger was living happily with his wife and their little boy in La Palma, until a volcano eruption on this island in the Spanish Canary archipelago turned their little paradise into a nightmare.

Rüdiger Wastel, a 52-year-old German, agrees to show AFP journalists photos of his house, one of the first to be buried by the incandescent lava that the Cumbre Vieja volcano has been spitting since September 19.

“I was working at the restaurant when I heard the explosion,” he says in his restaurant, “Franchipani”, in El Paso, a town located in the western part of the island, right in the devastated area. by lava.

“It took me ten minutes to find my love, who was in the car crying and scared,” he says of his wife, who had rushed to their home to collect some things.

Their home was about 300 meters from where the lava gushed from the volcano. “A member of the municipal council told me two weeks ago: ‘you have to make up your mind, you will not be able to live there any more'”, he blurted out.

Despite everything, he has no plans to leave this small island where he arrived 16 years ago.

“This is my land, my son was born here, I met my love here,” he says. “The best part of our lives is here, even though some of it is under the lava.”

– The horse and that’s it –

Misfortunes have accumulated for this area of ​​the island, because before the eruption, there had been forest fires in August which had resulted in the evacuation of hundreds of people and destroyed homes.

The exact number of the houses engulfed by the lava and that of the people who lived there is not known, but it is known that at least 870 buildings of all types were completely destroyed and that approximately 6,000 people were evacuated.

For his part, Abel Armas, 64, knows he has lost two houses and a wine cellar.

“Everything I had disappeared and I cried a lot,” he told AFP, shot dead, at a gas station where he stopped with his truck loaded with bananas, one of the two main economic resources of the island with tourism.





“The day of the eruption, I took my horse out (…), but nothing else,” he explains. “Forty years” of his life were buried by the lava, which, from the night of September 28 to 29, continuously flows into the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

And yet, there was no question of him going away either. “I will stay on the island, but over there, it’s over,” he says, pointing to the location of his properties.

If there is something that annoys the “Palmeros” (the inhabitants of La Palma), it is when it is suggested to them that they should perhaps consider leaving this volcanic island.

They first recall that the three eruptions that have occurred since 1949 have only killed three people in total – including two by inhaling toxic gases – and that the current eruption, which caused neither death nor injury, is by far the most devastating.

There are dozens of places in the world where the risks are “much, much greater, not only for homes, but also for people,” argues Manuel Perera, an architect who is also an advisor in charge of town planning in the neighboring municipality of Los Llanos.

He notably cites Miami and its hurricanes or the Pacific Ocean due to earthquakes.

– Feeling of “shame” –

Her colleague Elena Pais, who wears an orange vest, directs operations to help people who have nothing left in the Severo Rodríguez sports complex in Los Llanos.

There are piles of clothes organized by sex, age and size, food, kitchen utensils, blankets, sheets, toys and even school materials.

Ms Pais, who hasn’t had much rest for two weeks, says the worst is yet to come. “We are going to have very hard months,” she told AFP. “There are some who resist better, but the situation and the drama we are going through are terrible,” she said.

Social workers, psychologists and volunteers, many of them teenagers, are there to guide people who need assistance.

Among those who cross the door of this sports complex, many feel a feeling of “shame” to have to ask for help, deplores Victor Simon, a 48-year-old volunteer.

al / CHZ / cls