three dead, flights suspended and schools closed

A landslide and flash flood caused by tropical cyclone Shaheen in Oman killed three people, including a child and a missing person, authorities in the Gulf country said on Sunday, where flights were suspended and schools closed.

Powerful winds of 139 km per hour were recorded about 65 km from the capital Muscat, whose streets were flooded.





The cyclone is expected to hit the north Omani coast in the evening, according to the civil aviation authority.

Rescuers removed the bodies of two men who died from their home following a landslide in the Ar-Roussayl region, west of the capital, according to the national authority for the management of crises.

A child died in a flash flood in the same area, while one person is missing, it was added.

Some flights to and from Muscat have been suspended in order to “avoid any risk,” according to a tweet from the airport. The civil aviation authority asked the population not to go to areas at risk.

Sunday and Monday were declared public holidays by the authorities “due to bad weather conditions”.

The United Arab Emirates, a neighboring country of Oman, also remain vigilant, their east coast at risk of being affected by the cyclone by Tuesday.

The Emirati authorities have asked the population not to go to the beach and other potentially dangerous areas. “We would like to assure everyone that the authorities concerned are on high alert and ready to face” any eventuality.