Tik Tok star Gabriel Salazar dies in terrible accident aged 19

Gabriel Salazar, 19, died on the night of Saturday 25 to Sunday 26 September in a road accident. Three other people died in the crash.

Tik Tok is in mourning. Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Gabriel Salazar, a 19-year-old influencer at the head of a community of over a million subscribers, died Sunday September 26 in a traffic accident, magazine advertises People. According to information from the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office, the Tik Tok star has initiated a chase with Crystal City police after a traffic stop. On Highway US 83, the young man reportedly lost control of his 2014 Chevrolet Camaro. After leaving the road, the vehicle struck several trees and rolled over several times before catching fire. The car’s three passengers, Jose Luis Jimenez-Mora, 41, Jose Molina-Lara, 23, and Sergio Espinoza-Flores, 36, also died in the crash.

On social networks, many fans and relatives of the young influencer paid tribute to him. “I love you so much, Gabe”, wrote Dana, Gabriel Salazar’s sister, on Instagram. “No matter how much we argued, you knew I loved you with all my heart. I would keep you in my heart forever.” Ricky flores, Instagrammer and friend of Salazar, also spoke in the caption of a series of pictures. “Words can’t explain what I’m feeling right now”, he wrote in the caption. “I would do anything to have you near me again, my brother. “

A GoFundMe kitty launched for the funeral

Shortly after the announcement of the death, Gabriel’s family announced the opening ofa GoFundMe pot aimed at financing the young man’s funeral. “Gabriel loved his family and always heckled with his sister and little brother. He always had a hug and a smile to offer, and his family will never forget those sweet moments. He was very funny, with a sense of humor. low-key and sarcastic. I can’t believe I’m here writing this. Words cannot express the sadness our whole community feels over the loss of Gabriel. Your friends and family miss you. ” , can we read in the description of the fundraising campaign, written by Chris Vasquez, a member of Gabriel’s family. As of Friday 1er October, the fundraiser has already generated more than $ 38,000 in donations.

