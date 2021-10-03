Tip: how to buy an iPhone 13 at a discounted price this WE? 🔥

You may know it, but Apple never makes direct discounts (store or official website) on its range. That said, we can very occasionally have discounts at official resellers. This weekend, RED by SFR is lowering the price of iPhone 13s.

Surprise! The iPhone 13 are already entitled to a reduced price from the operator and official reseller RED by SFR. You won’t need to combine it with a package, it offers an e-commerce site like any other. Within 24 hours, it will be delivered to you free of charge with strictly the same guarantees as if you had bought it in an Apple store.

This weekend, the flash sale allows you to receive the new iPhone 13 at 859 euros instead of 909 euros. This price reduction of 50 euros applies to the entire range, whether you go for the mini model or for the large version iPhone 13 Pro Max. All storage formats and colors are no longer available, you have to hurry not to miss your favorite model.

To discover the offers on the iPhone 13, it's here:

Below, the discounts applied to each model:

The iPhone 13 were unveiled by Apple during the month of September on the occasion of its annual keynote. Normally, you have to wait several months after their release to be able to take advantage of the slightest drop in price (and again, it will never be higher than 50 euros…). RED by SFR managed not to wait and get Apple’s approval to make a first preview flash sale.

The iPhone 13, luxury for a smartphone

The iPhone 13 offers a nice update to the previous versions which were themselves already very successful. All models are top of the range and benefit from excellent performance, this range has the assets to convince you. Note that the price has not increased for two generations, which further strengthens the value for money of these models.

Power side, all iPhone 13 rely on the presence of the A15 Bionic processor. As usual, Apple designed the chip itself in-house and the result is very convincing. Smartphones handle everyday tasks smoothly and more, whether it’s watching a video, doing image processing or playing a game on mobile. These chips are the most powerful in the world to date for smartphones, even Samsung and its Exynos 2100 do not do as well when it comes to performance.

Otherwise, the iPhone 13s all have an OLED display. The size is 6.1 ″, 5.4 ″, 6.1 ″ and 6.7 ″ for Standard, Mini, Pro and Pro Max versions. As you can see, the mini version is the most compact of the range. If you want a small phone with a screen that doesn’t take up too much space, this is the one for you. Otherwise, it also shares the same technical characteristics as the standard version.

You should know, the iPhone 13 range is compatible with the 5G network, so you are guaranteed to benefit from the new fast and efficient network (on condition of having an associated 5G package). Also, Apple has improved the camera and battery compared to previous versions, so that you have 2h30 more battery life than on the previous model with the iPhone 13.

In the end, all these specificities and improvements make them excellent smartphones no matter what your expectations. This range is complete and balanced and ensures great popularity for Apple for the coming year. The American manufacturer would also aim to produce many more of these new iPhone 13 than for the previous generation. The public has been won over, so it will adapt its production speed.

A generous offer to be entered via RED by SFR

When you take an iPhone 13 from RED by SFR, you save 50 euros regardless of the model. Above all, you buy the naked phone like on any e-commerce site (like an Amazon). Let it be clear, you are not making any commitment or subscription to be entitled to the current offer. The platform works in a classic way, so just put the model of your choice in the basket and order it.

RED by SFR is the only one to highlight the iPhone 13 of this kind to date. Even merchants like Amazon or Cdiscount do not offer discounts because smartphones are recent and very popular even without any discounts. Above all, Apple is not a big fan of discounts so few resellers dare to post a discount on the new range.

For the record, the operator had already done the same with the iPhone 12. Stocks were empty very quickly on the official site: we already suspect that it will be the same for this new range of iPhone 13. Once the smartphones are unavailable, we do not know how long we will have to wait to take advantage of such an interesting next offer. If you want to secure it before Christmas, now is a good time to go for it.

If the price is lower, the delivery time is also very short. For all iPhone 13s, RED by SFR delivers faster than Apple. The official website of the Apple brand displays dates that go until the end of October for certain models while you can have them in ten days on the operator’s site. In addition, we remind you that the manufacturer prefers to keep a premium image, so that he never makes reductions on his side.

We must remember that stocks on the iPhone 13 remain limited, some colors and storage formats are already unavailable at the time of this writing and it is likely to continue. You have to act as quickly as possible to take advantage of it knowing that the advantages are the same as at Apple (manufacturer’s warranty, withdrawal period, etc.).

To see the offers at RED by SFR, it's here:

