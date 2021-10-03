Tired, Laeticia Hallyday loses her calm, rude message to David and Laura Smet, it’s cash

After taking a step towards Laura Smet and David Hallyday during her visit to Paris for the tribute to Taulier at the Accor Arena, Laeticia Hallyday is getting bored. No more making an effort.

The companion for a year of Jalil Lespert seems indeed bored by this situation, as she suggests on her Instagram story, where she relays a surprising message that would summarize her current state.





“My only regret, is that I didn’t tell enough people To f ** k off,” Jade and Joy’s mom wrote, commenting on a video taken of an apparently struggling plane.

“My only regret is that I didn’t tell enough people to get fucked up.”

Laeticia Hallyday does not cite any name, but everyone will have understood that her stepchildren, David Hallyday and Laura Smet. Sylvie Vartan and Eddy Mitchell who have been swinging on her lately, could also be targeted.

In the columns of Parisi Match, she regretted having been snubbed for the tribute to Bercy.

“I invited them because I couldn’t imagine this event without them. David let me know he couldn’t be there. All this was done by intermediary lawyers, since they decided to cut the bridges. It is not my choice, but I respect it. Here too, I hope, time will do its work. For the rest, I extended my hand, proposed solutions that allowed us to overcome resentment and sins of pride, ”said Laeticia Hallyday.

“Today everything is peaceful, and I am happy that it could have happened with intelligence and love. Because I still want to say that we are talking about love ”.

Similar articles