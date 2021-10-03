Top 14. Dupont president 2022, Tekori disease … Biarritz-Toulouse seen by Twitter

Rugby News See my news

Well helped by Super Dupont, Stade Toulousain chained a 5th victory on the field of Biarritz (11-17). (© Icon Sport)

Reigning French champion, the Toulouse stadium continues to surf on his superb Basque, having won this Saturday, October 2, 2021 in Biarritz, on behalf of the 5e day of Top 14 (11-17). If the match took a long time to take off, the re-entry ofAntoine Dupont clearly tipped the scales in favor of the Hauts-Garonnais, still undefeated and more than ever leaders in the championship.

A revamped Toulouse, but a start of fire

On the Toulouse side, Ugo Mola and his staff had decided to run, opting for a Bales / Nanai-Williams hinge and an XXL bench. Regardless of the players lined up, Toulouse decided not to deny themselves, and the tone was set straight away …

With the rotation in the third row in Toulouse one would almost forget that Elstadt is missing… #BOST – Thomas Corbet (@thomascorbet_mo) October 2, 2021

Brothel from the first action Toulouse shows us all its talent! The tone is set #BOST – Arnaud Becquet (@ArnaudBecquet) October 2, 2021

Lucas Tauzin not inspired

Except that after an interesting start, errors chained on both sides, and it was not until 37 minutes of play before the scoreboard was released, via a penalty from Thomas Ramos. 0-3, that was the score at the break of a draft match and where some players were not necessarily to their advantage …

Tauzin not on a good day only bad choices #BOST – jef (@ josip88m) October 2, 2021

40m gained by Ahki on his charge, 40m lost by Balès on his pass … #BOST – rektateur 🔴⚫🏉🥊 (@MrRektateur) October 2, 2021

1.5 million for Ahki?

For his part, Pita Ahki is always on his little cloud. The New Zealand center, already author of a decisive tackle against Clermont last week, put it back on Steeve Barry, also signing a beautiful copy. One of the few on this first act.

On this 1st period we agree to go to 1.5 million 👑 https://t.co/PixIPYX27M – Uncle R el Bigote (@ b31stfc) October 2, 2021

Ahki… and then… Bales

It’s a bit like starting a meal with foie gras and continuing with McDonald’s nuggets. #BOST – Red (and black) panda (@samsissa) October 2, 2021

When I grow up, I want to be like Pita Ahki 😍 #BOST # TOP14

– Marie-Louise Preira (@Maytherfucker) October 2, 2021

And Super Dupont has arrived

Back from the locker room, Biarritz took the upper hand over apathetic and unruly Toulouse residents. Yes, but here it is, if the BOPB led a few minutes (6-3), it was before Antoine Dupont came into play. In 3 minutes, the international number 9 changed the face of the game. First, he offered a try to Tim Nanai-Williams, before going solo in the promised land. From 6-3, the score increased to 6-17. End of the game.

The King Dupont first balloon and sends it to the test #BOST – Lord Byron (@BrooklynWoo) October 2, 2021

Well … DUPONT FOR PRESIDENT 2022 #BOST – Christo Furios (@ChristoFurios) October 2, 2021

Dupont the god of Rugby!

Dupont just beat the soundtrack all by himself 🤣🤣🤣 #BOST # TOP14 – Stalex 🔴⚫️ (@ STALEX95) October 2, 2021

Antoine Dupont’s entry into play against Biarritz changed everything. The game intelligence of this player is incredible! #BOST – Sports columnist (@CyrilleGuichon) October 2, 2021

And Tekori saw red

While the Stadistes could see the end of the match coming, and why not consider the offensive bonus, they complicated it after the Joe Tekori’s red card. Back to competition and barely entering the game, the Samoan threw a nice cuff in the head of Biarritz hooker Romain Ruffenach. Indisputable red!

Another youthful mistake from Tekori. #BOST – David Arrieta (@ arrietadavid1) October 2, 2021

But Tekori is actually a disease… 🙄 #BOST – Elsa Blas (@elsabls) October 2, 2021

There is a day when Tekori will have to be punished harshly. It’s not normal that we leave such a danger on the rugby fields … # TOP14 #BOST – Jérémy Daumard (@JDaumard) October 2, 2021

Vincent Martin, he took advantage of the numerical superiority of his team to score in the corner. But Brett Herron failed to transform, depriving his team of the defensive bonus. Tough on the BOPB. Toulouse, on the other hand, was still chilling realism …

