Torquator Tasso wins the 100th Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

Torquator Tasso edged its rivals to win the 100th Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Sunday at the ParisLongchamp racecourse. A surprise victory for the German horse ridden by René Piechulek.

After the French victories of Waldgeist and Sottsass over the past two years, Torquator Tasso ended French supremacy in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, considered the Thoroughbred World Championship. Ridden by René Piechulek, the German thoroughbred won this Sunday during the 100th edition of the legendary race on the ParisLongchamp racecourse.

Ten years after the last victory of a German horse (the Danedream mare in 2011), the outsider Torquator Tasso took the best in the final phase over all the favorites and in particular the Irish mare Tarnawa ridden by the Belgian crack jockey, Christophe Soumillon. The race favorite, the race favorite, was content with second place behind the winner Torquator Tasso. Hurricane Lane ranks third while Adayar and Sealiway complete the Quinté.





Piechulek: “It’s fantastic!”

With an odds of 69/1 at the start of the legendary race, the Torquator Tasso-Piechulek duo was not especially expected during this 100th Arc de Triomphe prize, but a fabulous final allowed them to succeed Danedream and his jockey Andrasch Starke, last German winner in 2011.

“It’s fantastic, exulted René Piechulek at the microphone of the M6 ​​channel. It’s my first victory on the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. It’s just fantastic. To walk in the footsteps of Andrasch Starke, it is is just amazing. It was a brilliant race, a perfect race. “