Toulouse. Big disruptions to be expected on the Tisséo network, from Monday, here’s why

A social movement is announced from Monday, October 4, 2021 at Tisséo in Toulouse, at the call of several trade unions (© GL / News Toulouse)

“Significant disturbances are to be expected on the bus and tram network »Monday, October 4, 2021, announcement Woven this Sunday, on its website. And this “because of a social movement”. The organizing authority for public transport in the agglomeration of Toulouse indicates, however, that these disturbances should not touch the metro, of which “the service will be provided normally”.

"You don't need a bus, a tram or a metro in Toulouse"

At the helm of this call to strike, the CGT and FNCR unions, which had already organized the distribution of leaflets in September with other centers, and which oppose the recourse to subcontracting for some bus lines which serve the Pink City and its outskirts. This time, the CGT announces the color: not a bus, tram or metro in Toulouse ”.

“You don’t need a bus, a tram or a metro in Toulouse to challenge elected officials and communities, and stop this liberal frenzy” (from the management of Tisséo, editor’s note) The CGT Tisséo

For the CGT, Tisséo “dismantles the bus network in Toulouse”

Tisséo, which initially planned to subcontract seven bus lines to the private sector, is said to have reduced the sails to five lines (n ° 26, 53, 69, 80 and 152), according to the CGT. But for the union, this remains too much: “The general management, without any justification, dismantles the bus network in Toulouse. Depending on their place of residence, Toulousains and Toulousains will not have plus the same operator of transport ”, deplores the CGT, which points to others through:“ The juxtaposition of several types of employment contract ”and“ social differences in jobs ”which“ weaken the status ”of drivers.

Outsource the buses … to finance the 3e underground line ?

“The general manager has a mission: save money and continue the financial management already carried out for five years, in order to finance the huge project of 3e underground line… “, asserts Stephane Chapuis, general secretary of the CGT union at Tisséo. “However, it is always on the same that we come to type. Subcontracting is not the answer to everything, ”continues the trade unionist. He expresses his “concern” to see subcontracting become more widespread in the future.





“That’s enough! The Tisséo network needs to live and finance for all the lines, not just for huge projects”. Stephane ChapuisGeneral secretary of the CGT Tisséo union

According to Stéphane Chapuis, this subcontracting would not lead to redundancies, but “non-renewals of retirements. And on arrival, Tisséo will lose in terms of the number of employees ”. According to his estimates, “Around forty line holders will lose their place. Employees currently positioned on these lines will have to find others, or become acrobats, with much less pleasant working conditions… ”.

“A big impact on the buses” especially in the north of Toulouse

“I have the hope that a good number of employees will mobilize”, again testifies Stéphane Chapuis, convinced that “this movement will have a big impact on buses, in particular in the northern sector of Toulouse, since the Atlanta depot is the most affected by future subcontracting… ”

This strike movement should also have consequences on the tram network. But on the Subway – which is automatic in Toulouse and requires little manpower to operate – the trade unionist is well aware that it will be more complicated and fears that there will be “almost no impact of the day”.

“We are also trying to educate metro agents, because it concerns them. The maintenance of the 3rd line has already been announced as being subcontracted. We fear that that of the other two will also be contracted out in the long term.” Stephane Chapuis

Disruptions all week?

Officers should plant the picket line “From 4.30 am” Monday morning. The move is expected to last several days, as a notice has been filed “For the whole week, until the general manager goes back on the subcontracting ”. Note that the CFDT, but also South, the majority union at Tisséo, did not wish to join the sling.

What will be the impact of this social movement for users? Can the metro really be affected? For more precautions before joining your public transport, follow the situation from 5:15 am Monday, on the Tisséo website.

