Tributes to Tapie, tensions with Algeria and Paris-Roubaix of anthology

Were you completely underwater this weekend? Not surprising. We have prepared a five-point catch-up for you from the last 48 hours.

Rain of tributes for Bernard Tapie

His family announced it early this Sunday morning. Bernard Tapie died this weekend at the age of 78 from stomach cancer he had been fighting for months. Alternately artist, businessman, president of a football club, politician, TV presenter, Bernard Tapie has occupied the media scene for the past 40 years by constantly renewing himself. He has also found himself at the center of many scandals. Tributes have been pouring in all day and are expected to continue in Marseille next week.

More info. Bernard Tapie weighed in the rapgame, and not only thanks to Doc Gynéco. Our culture department tells you more.

3,000 pedophiles in the Church in 70 years

The report of the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church is due for release on Tuesday, but it is already making headlines on Sunday. Its president revealed to AFP that the 2,500-page report lists 2,900 to 3,200 predators who have acted within the Church in seventy years. Once the diagnosis has been made, the Commission must list 45 proposals which will touch on several areas: listening to victims, prevention, training of priests and religious, canon law, transformation of the governance of the Church… It will also recommend a policy of recognition and reparation. .





Relations are strained with Algeria

Algeria this Sunday banned the overflight of its territory to French military planes, which usually use its airspace to support the troops of the anti-jihadist operation Barkhane. This would be the consequence of the anger of Algiers after the publication of a controversial article in The world. We read that Emmanuel Macron believes that Algeria was built on “a memory rent”, maintained by “the politico-military system”. Earlier in the week, Paris had announced a sharp decrease in the number of visas granted to nationals of Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria, which had caused an initial outcry. Algiers decided this Saturday to recall “for consultations” its ambassador in Paris.

More info. For the French General Staff, the overflight ban does not seem to have major consequences.

A magnificent autumnal Paris-Roubaix

It is the greatest of the classics but when it is contested, as today in terrible weather, it is no longer classic. More than 900 days after its last edition, Paris-Roubaix has made a successful comeback. The victory for his first participation of the Italian Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) after a very close finish will mark the annals. The first Frenchman, Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), is sixth.

More info. Lovers of Paris-Roubaix have found the Trouée d’Arenberg in number. Everyone was happy, except the swimsuit merchant, explains our reporter François Launay.

In Rennes, PSG falls

Paris did not manage to chain a ninth victory in Ligue 1. Overall dominating but inefficient at the start of the match, they conceded a first goal before the break then a second after returning from the locker room. Neither Messi, author of a free kick pushed back by the bar, nor Mbappé who scored a goal logically canceled for offside, could not make Stade Rennais falter. This evening, the ASSE-OL derby will be to follow in book on our site.

More info. Can we win by defending so little, asks our special correspondent at Roazhon Park, Camille Allain. The answer here …

