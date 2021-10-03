Trump candidate in 2024? American democracy holds its breath

The US presidential election of the year 2000 was played out in a pocket handkerchief in Florida and had to be decided by the Supreme Court. That of 2020 was bathed in unfounded accusations of electoral fraud that culminated in the assault on Capitol Hill by Trumpist activists. What does 2024 have in store? A potential high-flying spectacle, decisive for American democracy.

“The United States is heading into its biggest political and constitutional crisis since the Civil War,” Robert Kagan, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank, wrote in the Washington Post columns last week.

“Social pathology”

At the heart of all the tensions, Donald Trump, the first president in the history of the United States to not recognize the result of an election, who openly flirts with the possibility of returning to the race for the White House in 2024.

In a 15-page text that made political circles shudder, Robert Kagan paints an apocalyptic scenario. The one that there is “a reasonable chance that in the next three or four years there will be episodes of large-scale violence, a degradation of federal authority and the division of the country into clashing Democratic and Republican enclaves” .

Polls suggest that the majority of Americans share at least some of their concerns: 56% of those polled in a recent CNN-SSRS opinion poll said American democracy was under attack. Some 37% of those polled felt that it was “put to the test”. Only 6% believed that she was not exposed to any danger.

At the center of concern are Donald Trump’s repeated and baseless allegations of a November 2020 election “stolen” by Joe Biden, which gradually crept into American politics. In total, 78% of Republicans polled by CNN-SSRS thus assured that they did not believe that Mr. Biden legitimately won the presidential election, a figure similar to that of other polls.

“This is a new phenomenon in the American elections,” analyzes Edward Foley, professor of constitutional law at Ohio State University. “There have already been battles over the validity of certain ballots – like between Bush and Gore in 2000 – and there have been vote recounts in elections since they have existed in America,” he lists.





But the “big lie”, the expression that supporters of Donald Trump use to denounce alleged irregularities in the polls, “this is something new”, insists the professor. “It’s disconnected from reality, it’s a kind of social pathology”.

” No matter the cost “

In his long editorial, Robert Kagan writes that Donald Trump and his Republican allies are painstakingly preparing the ground for a victory in 2024, “at all costs”. A strategy that involves passing laws in some Republican-led states which, according to Democrats, aim to restrict the vote of African-Americans and, according to Republicans, to protect the integrity of the ballot.

It also involves replacing local Republican officials, such as Brad Raffensperger, Secretary of State for Georgia, who refused to “find” nearly 12,000 ballots in Donald Trump’s name. And to install in the place of the faithful of the billionaire.

“Once you have these people in the driver’s seat, you have people who have a huge influence on how the election goes – how the votes are counted, who is declared the winner,” predicts Larry Sabato, director of the election department. politics at the University of Virginia.

“The ultimate perversion of democracy”

Even if it would provoke outrage among Democrats, then Republican-controlled states could potentially ignore a popular vote against Mr. Trump and nominate their own voters to the Electoral College – the body that ultimately decides who wins the election, assures Larry Sabato.

Republicans are also in a good position to take back control of the House of Representatives from the Democrats in the midterm elections in 2022, which would give them access to another potentially crucial lever of power. Because “as dramatic as last January 6 was, with an insurrection and a bloodshed, the outcome of the day was never in doubt”, assures Edward Foley: the vice-president Mike Pence had refused to follow Donald Trump in one of his latest attempts to change the course of the election.

“But if on January 6, 2025, parliamentarians, well disposed towards the ‘big lie’, are ready to reject the results of the election out of a simple thirst for power,” said the professor, “then it would be perversion ultimate democracy ”.