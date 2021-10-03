Tshisekedi calls for “frank” judicial collaboration

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi called for judicial collaboration “frankIn the case of sexual violence committed by WHO agents in the Democratic Republic of Congo during the risost against the Ebola epidemic, an official source said on Saturday.

“The President of the Republic has called for frank collaboration on the judicial level between our national bodies and the international bodies which will be responsible for shedding light on this case.Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said on state television, reading a report from the Council of Ministers held the day before.

President Tshisekedi’s appeal comes after the publication on Tuesday of a devastating report for the World Health Organization (WHO), which finds that 21 of its employees have committed sexual violence against dozens of people in the response against Ebola in the DRC between 2018 and 2020.

President Tshisekedi expressed his outrage, “condemned these despicable facts“, corn “all the same saluted the courageOf the WHO for having publicly denounced these crimes committed by its agents.





The independent commission of inquiry identified 83 alleged perpetrators, 21 of whom were WHO employees.

The report of this commission, set up by the head of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus after revelations from the press, denounces “structural failures“And”individual negligence“.

Mr. Tedros said to himself “sorry“To the victims and promised”severe consequencesTo officials immediately after the publication of the report.

On Friday, the main donor countries of the WHO, including the United States and the EU, demanded “total commitmentOf the organization to prevent the recurrence of sexual violence by some of its employees, especially in the DRC.

At the end of May, 53 member countries of WHO had publicly expressed their frustration at the slowness of investigations and the lack of transparency.

