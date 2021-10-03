UN chief deplores “greatly degraded” situation in Western Sahara

The situation in Western Sahara has “heavily degraded“For a year now, with the resumption of hostilities between Morocco and the independence movement of the Polisario Front and the Covid-19 pandemic, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a report submitted to the Security Council.

These two factors “have considerably modified the operational environment of MINURSO (UN operation formed by 235 observers), limiting the capacity of the mission to carry out its mandate“, He adds in this document not yet made public and obtained Saturday by AFP.

By claiming to be “deeply concerned“By the events that have occurred for a year in Western Sahara, the UN chief believes that”the resumption of hostilities between Morocco and the Polisario Front is a major setback towards obtaining a political solutionTo this ancient conflict.

“There is a clear risk of escalation as long as hostilities persist” and “I therefore call on the parties to calm the situation and immediately cease hostilities», Says Antonio Guterres. “The resumption of a political process is all the more urgentAnd the parties must agree on the appointment of a UN envoy to relaunch the political dialogue on Western Sahara, he insisted.





This conflict has been without an envoy since May 2019, all the personalities proposed by the UN chief having been rejected by one or the other party. In his report, Antonio Guterres recalls that in mid-November 2020 the Polisario Front announced, after incidents with Morocco, that it no longer felt committed by the ceasefire which had been in force since 1991. In December 2020, Donald Trump, breaking with previous American positions, recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the whole of Western Sahara, a decision on which Joe Biden has still not commented.

At the end of August, Algeria, which supports the Polisario, for its part broke off diplomatic relations with Morocco, in particular because of this country’s positions on Western Sahara. The Polisario separatists are calling for a self-determination referendum planned by the UN, while Morocco, which controls more than two-thirds of the former Spanish colony, is proposing an autonomy plan under its sovereignty.

