UN Secretary General deplores “severely degraded” situation in Western Sahara

The dispute over Western Sahara, considered as a “Non-self-governing territory” by the United Nations (UN), has opposed Morocco for decades to the Polisario Front, supported by Algeria. The situation is there “Strongly degraded” for a year, estimates the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, in a report submitted to the Security Council and obtained, Saturday, October 2, by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The resumption of hostilities between Morocco and the independence movement of the Polisario Front, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic, “Have considerably modified the operational environment of Minurso [opération de l’ONU formée de 235 observateurs], limiting the capacity of the mission to carry out its mandate ”, he adds in this document not yet made public.

By claiming to be “Deeply concerned” by the events of the past year in Western Sahara, the UN chief believes that “The resumption of hostilities between Morocco and the Polisario Front is a major setback towards obtaining a political solution” to this ancient conflict.

“There remains an obvious risk of escalation as long as hostilities persist” and “I therefore call on the parties to calm the situation and immediately cease hostilities. “

“The resumption of a political process is all the more urgent” and the parties must agree on the appointment of a UN envoy to relaunch political dialogue on Western Sahara, he insisted. This conflict has been without an envoy since May 2019, all the personalities proposed by the UN chief having been rejected by one or the other party.





Algeria breaks diplomatic relations with Morocco

In his report, Antonio Guterres recalls that in mid-November 2020, the Polisario Front announced, after incidents with Morocco, that it no longer felt committed by the ceasefire which had been in force since 1991. .

In December 2020, Donald Trump, breaking with previous American positions, recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the whole of Western Sahara, a decision on which Joe Biden has still not commented.

At the end of August, Algeria, which supports the Polisario, for its part broke off diplomatic relations with Morocco, in particular because of this country’s positions on Western Sahara.

The last setback for Morocco dates from Wednesday. European justice canceled two trade partnership agreements between Morocco and the European Union concerning Western Sahara, at the request of the Sahrawi separatists who welcomed a decision “Historical” for their cause.

