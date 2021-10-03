United Kingdom: despite shortages, Boris Johnson rules out a return to the pre-Brexit economy

Despite persistent shortages in supermarkets or at the pump, accentuated by Brexit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday ruled out returning to the “broken” economic model that prevailed in the United Kingdom before its exit from the European Union.

On the first day of the big annual conference of his Conservative Party, the leader tried to reassure, saying he wanted to give new impetus to the country, currently facing a multiplication of crises, from rising gas prices to disruption of supply chains for lack of sufficient manpower.

By choosing Brexit in 2016 and then electing the Tories three years later, the British “voted to end a broken economic model in the UK that was based on low wages, low skills and chronically low productivity. And we are moving away from that, ”he told the BBC.

Scheduled from Sunday to Wednesday in Manchester (north-west of England), the high mass of the Tories, the first face-to-face for two years due to the coronavirus, represents an opportunity for Boris Johnson to speak to his troops. His speech is scheduled for Wednesday.

Labor shortages

Arrived in power in July 2019, winner of the general elections organized a few months later on the promise to “achieve Brexit”, Boris Johnson, 57, must now convince the British of the benefits of leaving the European Union that he boasted so much.

For the time being, its effects only seem to worsen certain consequences of the pandemic, in particular as regards the difficulty of finding truck drivers – up to 100,000 are lacking in the United Kingdom – to supply shelves in supermarkets and vats at stations – service, but also supermarket chains or pubs. Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that these “tensions and difficulties” for the British economy are linked to the recovery on the wheel hats of the world economy after the pandemic and to exceptional demand caused by panic shopping at gas stations.



As of Monday, about 200 soldiers will be deployed to supply the stations, in front of which long queues have been forming for two weeks. The head of government said that on this front, the situation “calmed down”, but according to the Petrol Retailers Association, the shortages remain important in London and in the south-east of England.

The fear of empty shelves for Christmas

The UK is also short of thousands of butchers, raising fears of massive scrapping of pigs because they cannot process the meat, according to industry professionals. Faced with the threat of empty shelves at Christmas, the government has amended its immigration policy, which has become tougher after Brexit, to grant up to 10,500 temporary work visas.

Without wanting to say if the shortages would be absorbed by then, Boris Johnson did not rule out that more temporary permits could be issued, while issuing a warning. “What we cannot do in all these sectors is simply to return to the old, tired and deficient model, and to resort to the leverage of uncontrolled immigration”, he insisted. “So yes, there will be an adjustment period. “