United States: when the secret services nicknamed Melania Trump “Rapunzel”

We knew it: after the revelation of Donald Trump’s affair with Stormy Daniels, a porn actress, Melania Trump had made sure to punish her husband for the public humiliation he inflicted on him. In a book coming out Tuesday, which CNN was able to read, Stephanie Grisham, former chief of staff to the former First Lady, who was also spokesperson for the White House, tells how she wanted to give him back the change. during the State of the Union address, a key moment in American political and democratic life.

In January 2018, the Washington Post revealed that Trump had an affair with Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, in 2006, a few months after Melania gave birth to their son Baron. As the presidential election approached, Trump’s personal lawyer paid the actress $ 130,000 to keep her quiet. Until the secret is shattered. “I felt Mrs. Trump was embarrassed and wanted him to feel embarrassed too,” Grisham writes. “I don’t want to be like Hillary Clinton, do you understand what I mean?” She walked to Marine One holding her husband’s hand after the revelations about Monica and it didn’t look good, ”said Melania to her collaborator, referring to the Monica Lewinsky affair.

She asks for the most “beautiful assistant”

After which, at the request of her boss, the chief of staff spent time choosing from the military office of the White House the most “handsome assistant”, responsible for escorting Melania to Congress for the speech on the state. of the Union. The scorned woman invoked the “so slippery floors” of the Capitol. “I laughed to myself because I had seen this woman walk the worst dirt roads with her heels on …” Most of all, Melania wanted a dashing young man in uniform to appear in all the photos with her.

Melania Trump arrives under escort on Capitol Hill for the State of the Union address on January 30, 2018. AFP / Jim Watson

Photos, a great passion for Melania. According to Stephanie Grisham, the First Lady devoted a lot of time to it. Thousands of photographs have been printed, selected and carefully arranged in thick albums, recounting these four years in the White House. This long-standing hobby took up entire hours of his schedule, which was otherwise devoted to carrying out his “diet.” Namely: lots of sleep – never getting up before 10 a.m. – meditation, care of all kinds. Melania Trump spent so much time on the 2nd floor of the Executive Residence, in the private apartments, that, according to Grisham, the Secret Service had nicknamed her “Rapunzel”, “because she stayed in her tower, never going down” .



Between her massages, her photos, the exhaustive reading of everything that was written and said about her in the media, or the time spent enforcing the protocol so that Donald Trump’s ubiquitous daughter, Ivanka, nicknamed “the princess” by Melania, stay in her place, the president’s wife has only come “a handful of times” in four years to his offices in the east wing. “Ms. Trump worked from home long before the country,” quips the former collaborator. “When warranted, we had face-to-face meetings, but these usually took place in the card room in front of the residence elevators. There, we planned the schedules, answered urgent questions and discussed the objectives ”.

No assessment of his action

Laura Bush had wanted to fight illiteracy, Michelle Obama had made childhood obesity her battle horse. After four months of presidency, Melania Trump had found her fight: “Be Best” was to be a program to fight against adolescent discomfort in the face of “too often” negative use of social networks. But, incantatory, the balance sheet is nowhere to be found and Stephanie Grisham does not seem to say anything about it in her story.