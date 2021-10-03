Unusual. The manager makes a mistake in the bill and charges two sandwiches at… 750 euros

It is an oversight that could have done more damage. Sunday, September 25 in Louvain in Belgium on the occasion of the world cycling championships, a couple paid for their lunch… 750 euros.

The manager of the bakery Hoegaards Broodje, caught by the crowd coming to see the cyclists, forgot a comma in the couple’s order. As a result, instead of paying 7.50 euros for two sandwiches and a drink, they both paid 750 euros.

The manager explains that that day, he chained the customers and the bills and typed the amount on his payment terminal quickly. “The establishment was full, the line was really long and we worked as quickly as possible”, explains Siegrid Gilis, the owner of the bakery.





The bakery launches a call on social networks

The man settles the transaction with the Payconiq dematerialized payment application, very popular in Belgium. The worst part is that neither the boss of the bakery, nor the man realizes this mistake on the spot.

“It all happened so fast… I didn’t have my glasses on and the man himself was also in a hurry because he didn’t want to miss anything from the race. So he paid this huge sum without checking. He left immediately. with his order, “he says.

Fortunately, this story ends well. According to the Belgian site 7sur7, the couple could be found and reimbursed for the 742.50 euros they had overpaid. When he realized his mistake, the manager posted a call on social networks to try to find the two unlucky ones who preferred to remain anonymous. All’s well That ends well.