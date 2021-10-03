Vaimalama Chaves burst into tears after his performance

Upset by the dance table with a very strong and very personal message made on the arm of Christian Millette on Friday night on TF1, the former Miss France has cracked.

“It is tonight that I present myself to you, as I really am. With all my heart, from the start, I forged armor strong enough to hold me together, no matter what. ” A few minutes before going on stage, Vaimalama Chaves had warned her 576,000 subscribers on Instagram that her performance of the third premium of “Dance with the stars” would have a very special meaning for her. “With Christian Millette, we will introduce you to who I am when I am alone. The one that I have never been able to reveal and that will exist to share with you who I really am. Without pretense. Without barrier. Without filter. “

“READ ALSO -” They threw stones at me ‘for fun’ “: Vaimalama Chaves reveals to have been attacked

It’s on the title Body interpreted by Yseult that Vaimalama Chaves performed a rumba, a song whose message particularly moves the Tahitian. “I identify a lot with everything she says”, she confided during rehearsals to the subject. Already then, tears flowed as she recalled the criticisms she may have received while growing up. “You are fat, you are ugly, you will not go far, you are really very soft … When this is the opinion we have of you, it hurts”, she confided to Christian Millette. The Canadian dancer wanted his partner to communicate this vulnerability through his dance.





“READ ALSO – Tayc:” I can’t come to ‘Dance with the stars’ and do what people are used to seeing, I have to flip the screen ”

The one who joined the cast of season 11 of “Dance with the Stars” at the very last moment was so invested in her performance that she released all the pressure once the song and her dance were over. In tears, Vaimalama Chaves managed to unanimously move the public and the jurors. “Bravo for having embodied this Yseult song so well, it was wonderful”, commented Jean-Paul Gaultier. “All the traumas that I have experienced as a woman, and that I am not the only one to experience, thanks to Christian, I was able to free myself from all that”, managed to explain the Tahitian, her voice charged with emotion. On December 15, 2018, a few minutes after her coronation as Miss France 2019, she already testified to this fight. “I decided to take responsibility for who I was after being round. I chose to fight to become who I am today in front of you with all the confidence that I have been able to acquire during 24 years. I was able to smile with all the stars I had in my eyes, I threw them all the way into the cameras and I think that’s how I won ”, she told us.