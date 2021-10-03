Van Aert, Van der Poel, Sénéchal, Colbrelli … Battle expected in the Hell of the North

The succession of Philippe Gilbert, winner of the last edition in 2019, is open. One of his compatriots, Wout Van Aert, is among the favorites. His duel with Mathieu Van der Poel promises, but other riders appear in ambush. The outcome is very uncertain, especially since the rain expected on Sunday, October 3, could reshuffle the cards. Overview of trends before the start of the 118th Paris-Roubaix in history.

Van Aert-Van der Poel, the duel to follow

These two definitely never leave each other. Rivals for several years in cyclo-cross, they have extended their antagonism to road cycling since 2019. The 2020 Tour of Flanders, won by Van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) ahead of Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), maintained the duel . The Belgian has since won the Amstel Gold Race and Gand-Wevelgem this season, when the Dutchman triumphed on the Strade Bianche.

Above all, the two men are looking for redemption after the failed world championships last Sunday. At home, Van Aert did not win the rainbow jersey he dreamed of, still beaten by Julian Alaphilippe. Van der Poel finished 8th, in the same group as his rival. Handicapped by a back injury at the Olympics, the Dutchman is doing better and has ambitions for his first Paris-Roubaix. “I think I can win”, he proclaimed at a press conference. The tone is set. The weather conditions, with rain forecast, could work in favor of the two cyclo-cross specialists.

Outsiders in ambush

Summarizing this Paris-Roubaix to a simple duel seems a bit simplistic. Especially since, behind the Benelux duo, there is no shortage of suitors. Starting with the new European road champion, Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain). In great shape, the Italian discovers the Hell of the North at the age of 31 and will be accompanied by Matej Mohoric. “I can’t wait to show myself”, he said.

Another rookie in the North, Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos). The Pole, a specialist in classics, however, has measured ambitions, as he announced in a press release: “I’m here this year, but given the forecast forecast, it might not be the best decision”. One can more imagine the shadow worker doing the job for Dylan Van Baarle, who came second in Leuven. Winner of Through Flanders this year, is he in a position to win a classic first?

Second in 2019, Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) is very comfortable on the cobbles. The German was in sight on the last Tour de France and could, with his teammate Peter Sagan, create a surprise. Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal), who had beaten him in the sprint during the last edition to date, starts from further afield. “In terms of ambitions, it’s not the same. I can even say that I don’t have any”, the 39-year-old told The Team.

Sénéchal, the blue card

Stop looking for the “regional stopover”. Born in Cambrai, Sénéchal (Deceuninck Quick-Step) knows the cobblestones like the back of his hand: he notably won Paris-Roubaix juniors, in 2011. “I’m ready, I know the complicated places and the places where we can rest”, said, confident, the Northerner to The team. If he does not leave favorite, Florian Sénéchal has arguments to make. In good shape in Leuven last Sunday, the 28-year-old rider continues to build on a successful season. Winner of a stage on the Vuelta a month ago and second in Gand-Wevelgem last year, he is asserting himself more and more. Until winning his first classic in Roubaix?

Sprinter Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) started from further away, as did Christophe Laporte (Cofidis). But in a race undoubtedly disrupted by rain and mud, all hopes are allowed to upset a hierarchy that is far from fixed.