Venom: the official pre-order figure

Zavvi currently offers the official figure of the famous anti-hero from Marvel, and enemy of Spider-man, Venom. The latter is currently on pre-order and will be available on March 30, 2022!

Venom in action figure: a Zavvi pre-order

Venom is one of the super villains or anti-heroes (depending on which point of view you take and what universe you take) in the world of Spider-Man. Represented in a particularly aggressive form, the mouth open, ready to tear you to pieces, the figurine takes up in detail this real monster resulting from the fusion of a symbiote and a human.

Pre-order the Venom figure for 111 € at Zavvi

In the Marvel universe, and more precisely that of Spider-man, there is a very particular creature, which, in order to survive, must manage to live in symbiosis with its host. The name we give them represents this fact: Symbiote.

And Venom is one of that species and came to earth for one purpose: to take possession of a host and thrive. First merging with Peter Parker and his costume, the Symbiote changes host. Indeed, Spider-man was finding it increasingly difficult to endure the costume and was accumulating fatigue in unusual ways.

It was towards Eddie Brock that the Symbiote headed to form Venom, one of Spider-man’s worst enemies along with the Green Goblin and Dr. Octopus.





In this form, she has the opportunity to express all her savagery. Whether physical or mental. Huge, muscular, with clawed hands and a particularly developed jaw, this creature has enough to terrorize many Marvel heroes.

Venom in action figure: details on the Marvel monster

On the occasion of the release of the second film on Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage on October 20, Zavvi is offering for pre-order the Venom figurine made by the Kotobukiya Marvel Universe ARTFX workshops! Available for less than 120 €, this figurine is a must-have for all collectors!

Standing 17cm high with its base, this figurine authentically illustrates the character of Venom, all muscle bandaged, and all canines out!

