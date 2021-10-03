Video. Passenger plane crashes into building, crashes near Milan: eight dead

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

The pilot and his seven passengers, including a child, died. The plane caught fire after hitting a building under renovation

The aircraft, a Pilatus PC-12 which had taken off from Milan’s Linate airport bound for Olbia in Sardinia (south), crashed five minutes after takeoff in the early afternoon in San Donato Milanese, a municipality of around 30,000 inhabitants south-east of the Lombard capital, according to the Milan daily Il Corriere Della Sera.

The plane hit a building

The plane caught fire after crashing into an empty building undergoing renovations. The pilot, a 30-year-old Romanian who also has German nationality, and the seven passengers, including a child, are deceased, according to Il Corriere. One of the victims is a 65-year-old Frenchwoman born in Romania, according to the daily.





The office building, which also houses a bus parking lot, is close to the San Donato metro station, which connects the city to Milan.

“The plane had an engine on fire and fell steeply, without making any maneuvers, it simply rushed”, according to a testimony quoted by the daily.

“I heard the panes of my windows shake,” said Giuseppe, a young man of 26 years living near the scene of the accident quoted by the Italian agency AGI. “I opened the window and like in the movies, I saw a big column of smoke rising, and I called for help.”

The Pilatus PC-12 is a single-engine, turboprop business aircraft, which can also be used as cargo or for the transport of up to nine passengers.

The national aviation safety agency has opened an investigation.