Washington says it is “very worried” about “military provocations” from China

The island state on Saturday denounced the largest incursion of Chinese military planes into its air defense identification zone.

The United States said to itself on Sunday “very worried“The” military provocations “of China near Taiwan, judged”destabilizing” for the “regional peace and stability“, According to a statement from the State Department. “We urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic and economic pressure, and its coercion against Taiwan“, Declared the spokesman of the American diplomacy Ned Price, reaffirming”unwavering commitment»American alongside the island.

Taiwan on Saturday denounced the largest incursion by Chinese military planes into the island’s air defense identification zone, the airspace in which a state wishes to identify and locate aircraft for national security reasons.

A new record

Beijing first sent 38 Chinese military planes, including a nuclear-capable H-6 bomber, on Friday, the anniversary of Communist China, setting a new record. But this record was exceeded on Saturday, with 39 incursions into the Taiwanese area, according to the Defense Ministry.

According to Ned Price, these Chinese movements “increase the risk of errors in judgmentIn the strait which separates mainland China from the island of Taiwan, claimed by Beijing but which Washington and other countries consider to be international waters, open to all.

China’s show of force comes days after Beijing criticized Britain for sending a warship, for the first time since 2008, to the Taiwan Strait. The 23 million inhabitants of the island, now ruled by a democratic regime, live under the constant threat of an invasion from China. Beijing considers this territory as a rebel province called upon to return to its fold, if necessary by force.

