“We will never sell Auchan”, says the Mulliez family

Press reports reported discussions with Carrefour with a view to a merger.

“We will never sell Auchan“Said Sunday in The voice of the North the president of the Mulliez Family Association (AFM), owner of Auchan, after an article in World evoking discussions with Carrefour on a merger. “We can discuss alliances or partnerships, we always have, but one thing is certain: we will never sell Auchan!“, Assured Barthélémy Guislain in the daily newspaper.

Read alsoLarge-scale distribution is starting to subscribe

AFM is a family galaxy of several hundred cousins ​​at the head of many other brands, such as Boulanger or Decathlon, with a specific operation in strategic decision-making. “We believe that the future is built through exchanges, openness to others and potentially through partnerships led by our independent businesses.“, However insisted Barthélémy Guislain.

To see also –Auchan needs “new profiles” in the face of competition, according to management





Discussions with Carrefour

In a press release sent to The voice of the North, the AFM had put forward the same desire for openness: “The family cannot support the idea that its companies can compose a closed ecosystem to meet their challenges, particularly environmental and digital.“

On Saturday, the founder of Auchan, Gérard Mulliez, informed the daily newspaper in the North that he was “no question of discussing and exchanging to get closer to anyone, even less to sell Auchan or to carry out some kind of financial transaction with a competitor“. “Auchan is aware of its problems and is quite capable of correcting them, without giving up its financial independence which is not negotiable.“, Insisted the one who left the presidency of the distributor in 2006.

Read alsoThe Mulliez galaxy launches jeans production in France

These reactions from the Mulliez family follow an article in the World Thursday evoking the opening of discussions in the spring between the Carrefour group and Auchan.

To see also – Is Auchan the new patient of mass distribution?