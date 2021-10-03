“We will never sell Auchan”, says the Mulliez family

“We can discuss alliances or partnerships, we have always done so, but one thing is certain: we will never sell Auchan! “Said Sunday in the Voix du Nord Barthélémy Guislain, the president of the Mulliez Family Association (AFM), owner of Auchan, after an article in Le Monde evoking discussions with Carrefour on a merger.

AFM is a family galaxy of several hundred cousins ​​at the head of many other brands, such as Boulanger or Decathlon, with a specific operation in strategic decision-making.

“We believe that the future is built through exchanges, openness to others and potentially through partnerships led by our independent companies”, however insisted Barthélémy Guislain.



“Auchan is aware of its problems”

In a press release sent to the Voix du Nord, the AFM had put forward the same desire for openness: “the family cannot support the idea that its companies can compose a closed ecosystem to meet their environmental and digital challenges. “.

On Saturday, the founder of Auchan, Gérard Mulliez, had informed the daily newspaper of the North that there was “no question of discussing and exchanging to get closer to anyone, much less to sell Auchan or to realize I do not know what financial transaction with a competitor ”.

“Auchan is aware of its problems and is quite capable of correcting them, without giving up its financial independence which is not negotiable”, insisted the one who left the presidency of the distributor in 2006.