“We will never sell Auchan”, says the Mulliez family

An Auchan supermarket, on January 3, 2020, in Englos, near Lille. DENIS CHARLET / AFP

The president of the Mulliez Family Association (AFM, owner of Auchan), Barthelemy Guislain, wanted to be clear, Sunday, October 3, in the columns of The Northern voice : “We will never sell Auchan! ” This statement follows an article published by The world which evoked potential discussions with a view to a merger with Carrefour.

“We can discuss alliances or partnerships, we have always done so, but one thing is certain: we will never sell Auchan! “, thus assured Mr. Guislain in the daily newspaper. AFM is a family galaxy of several hundred cousins, at the head – in addition to Auchan – of many brands, such as Boulanger or Decathlon. “We believe that the future is built through exchanges, openness to others and potentially through partnerships led by our independent companies”, however insisted Mr. Guislain.





In a press release sent to The voice of the North, the AFM had put forward the same desire for openness: “The family cannot support the idea that its companies can compose a closed ecosystem to meet their challenges, particularly environmental and digital. “

“No question of getting closer to anyone”

On Saturday, the founder of Auchan, Gérard Mulliez, informed the daily newspaper in the North that he was “No question of discussing and exchanging to get closer to anyone, even less to sell Auchan or to carry out some kind of financial transaction with a competitor”. “Auchan is aware of its problems and is quite capable of correcting them, without giving up its financial independence which is not negotiable”, insisted the one who left the presidency of the distributor in 2006.

These reactions follow an article in World, published Thursday, September 30. According to our information, Alexandre Bompard, CEO of Carrefour, would have thus initiated discussions, in spring 2021, with the Mulliez family with a view to bringing Carrefour and Auchan together. Some sources had revealed that the negotiations would have stalled before the summer for lack of an agreement on the parities, but, according to an investment banker, the dialogue would not be broken.

Such an operation would be complex from a competition law point of view – Carrefour weighing 19.7% of the French market according to the latest estimates from the Kantar Institute, against 9.2% for Auchan – as in financial terms, the first being listed, unlike the second.