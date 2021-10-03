what Anthony Colette absolutely wanted to hide from Lucie Lucas before the first prime

This is the big comeback of Anthony Colette on the floor of TF1. While the show Dance with the stars had been put on hiatus due to the various confinements and health measures, the dancer could not miss this new season. For this 11th edition, the young man is therefore more motivated than ever and will do everything to win the trophy of the famous program. The artist does not want to disappoint his audience, who took advantage of the end of the dance competition to get into music and comedy. In addition to a first album, he made his debut as an actor in Léo Matteï, brigade des minors, but above all Demain belongs to us, where he plays the character of Hadrian.





While trying out other disciplines, Anthony Colette put aside his passion for cha-cha, rumba, waltz and other ballroom dances. But the young man had to get back to it in order to lead his partner Lucie Lucas to victory. The actress of the series Clem intends to go very far in the competition. She even seems sometimes even more motivated than her dancer as evidenced by the recent photo posted on the story of her Instagram account where she revealed her partner sleeping between two rehearsals. It must be said that the young man is no longer used to endless hours of training. He was also not very calm when he set foot for the first time on the floor of the first channel as he (…)

