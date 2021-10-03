Which eleven from PSG against Stade Rennais?

This Sunday afternoon at the unusual time of 1 p.m. (on Prime Video), PSG faces Stade Rennais at Roazhon Park, on the occasion of the 9th day of Ligue 1. Five days after his success against Manchester City, Mauricio Pochettino will have an almost complete squad for this match against Rennes. Indeed, Juan Bernat, Sergio Ramos (individual work), Layvin Kurzawa (sick) and Julian Draxler (sick) are the main absent from this trip to Brittany.





And to try to chain a ninth victory in a row in the league, the Parisian coach could line up the same starting XI as the one against Manchester City last Tuesday in the Champions League, according to The Parisian. The only doubt before this match concerns the titular goalkeeper between Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas. For his part, The team rather see a change of system with a 4-2-3-1 and the return of Ángel Di María in the starting XI.

PSG XI according to The Parisian (4-3-3): Donnarumma (or Navas) – Hakimi, Marquinhos (c), Kimpembe, Mendes – Herrera (or Di María), Verratti, Gueye – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar

(4-3-3): Donnarumma (or Navas) – Hakimi, Marquinhos (c), Kimpembe, Mendes – Herrera (or Di María), Verratti, Gueye – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar PSG XI according to The team (4-2-3-1): Navas – Hakimi, Marquinhos (c), Kimpembe, Mendes – Verratti, Gueye – Di María, Messi, Neymar – Mbappé

