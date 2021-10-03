Who is Michèle Layec, his 1st wife, mother of Stéphane and Nathalie?

They are now orphans. Nathalie and Stéphane Tapie, the first-born children of Bernard Tapie, who died this Sunday, October 3 from stomach and esophageal cancer, had already known the pain of losing their mother, Michèle Layec, he years ago. Bernard Tapie’s first wife was a discreet woman, remained in the shadow of a husband who did not yet have a public life. Or rather, whose public life was not yet the one we know it. At the beginning of his life, Bernard Tapie tried to become a singer, under the pseudonym of Bernard Tapy: he released a few records, but did not meet with the expected success.

We are then at the turn of the 60s. In February 1964, Bernard Tapie married Michèle Layec, his “youthful sweetheart”, in Rosny-sur-Seine, in the Yvelines. During the year 1966, he successively released three discs, which did not propel him to the top of the Top 50. Then he tried his hand at car racing, in Formula 3, but a road accident made him abandon the competition. .





He sits down, decides to embark on the creation of a business, with a company selling televisions. Quickly, the couple becomes a family: Nathalie, was born in 1968, followed by Stéphane in 1969. But love knows no rules: while he is still married to Michèle, Bernard Tapie meets, almost by chance, Dominique Mialet -Damianos, who is one of the employees of his company. She is barely twenty years old, and she too is not free: (…)

