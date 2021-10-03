who will succeed Daniel Craig? The editorial staff gives you their favorites for the next Bond

Daniel Craig’s reign must end with To die can wait , 25th James Bond adventure, and fifth appearance of the English actor in the guise of the famous spy. The hunt is on to find a successor for him, and the editorial staff has no shortage of ideas to find the, or the, future 007 …

His name is … Mystery! For decades, James bond is the dream of all lovers of spy and exotic adventures. A name, a number at the center of all fantasies. Legendary actors who have donned the famous 007 tuxedo, unforgettable James Bond girls, a saga that has mobilized crowds from the start, with credits that have remained cult, in short, films already anchored in the legend of the seventh art . And at a turning point, since To die can wait, twenty-fifth adventures of the hero imagined by Ian Flemming, must be the last of Daniel Craig. A film postponed several times due to the health crisis, including the song No time to die is performed by Billie Eilish. This is a great opportunity for bookmakers to have a go at the identity of the next, or the next, Bond. Far from wanting to try a bet, the editorial staff offers you their own favorites, their proposals for the one who should take the number 007. It’s up to you to validate, or not!

Gwenola’s Favorite Leap: Idris Elba

At the time of the farewell to tears to the sixth James Bond, it is clear that Daniel Craig brought to 007 a very strong supplement of soul. In five films, he made the killer sworn in by His Majesty, a haunted, tortured character. Who better than the borderline cop infected by the evil he stalks in the streets of London in the brilliant series Luther, to explore the dark side of James Bond? His name is Elba, Idris Elba and this clay-footed colossus, a monumental actor with impeccable filmography, athletic physique and innate elegance, is at the top of the favorites to succeed Daniel Craig. A black British actor in the most emblematic role of action cinema, that would have the mouth. Except that, under the deluge of racist comments, Idris Elba has declared that he prefers to give up donning the hero’s tuxedo. Will we be able to convince him that it is time to move the lines?

Candice’s Favorite Bond: Cillian Murphy

Draped in mystery and muffled violence since his title role as Thomas Shelby, the uncompromising boss of the Peaky Blinders, here is the ideal candidate for Vodka-Martini in a shaker, an olive! And then that’s good, weapons, gadgets hold no secrets for him just like the most twisted ways to get out. There remains for this pure Irishman (yes, well, he is not English ..) a haughty port ideal to sublimate the most beautiful toxidos but also a penetrating ice blue gaze and a crazy charm to pick without too much effort from the groups of sexy James Bond girls …





Emilie’s Favorite Bond: Jodie Comer

How about a woman? Since the time that the franchise says it wants to reinvent itself and always offers roles of James Bond Girls… We want the Bond costume to come back to an actress, and for good (d)! Not just as an interim, like Lashana Lynch in this new opus. And to wear the famous 007’s suit, who better than Jodie Comer? The bewitching star of Killing Eve, coming soon to the highly anticipated Last Duel by Ridley Scott, is the most stylish of the British. In addition, she has already shown us her talents: her class, her qualities as a spy, a fighter, her courage, her foolproof patter, her ego-trips… The game of cat and mouse, she masters, and she would never refuse a vodka martini. So when does she sign ?!

Thomas’ Favorite Bond: Clive Owen

Okay (d), I know, I’m dreaming! And I delay. Clive Owen in the 007 costume was possible fifteen years ago. The English actor was indeed in the small papers before Daniel Craig pocketed the role, with talent I admit, in Casino Royale (2006). But what regrets! And why not now? Okay, Clive is now in his fifties, but his class and tongue-in-cheek side are still there. And it seems to me that the gentleman has already demonstrated his aptitude in the field of action, in King Arthur Where The Sons of Man notably. We’re talking about a Color Bond, a Woman Bond, so why not an aging James? Go Clive, we believe – still – in you!

The British actor could represent a homecoming for the franchise, marked during the Daniel Craig period by a much darker and more violent atmosphere than in the first opus. Used to blockbusters, the actor who handles humor british to perfection, like a certain Roger Moore, has in addition already been in the service of his Majesty, sometimes even at his expense, whether in Sherlock holmes, Imitation game, Where An ordinary spy. It therefore fits into the costume! Its only flaw? He doesn’t have Sean Connery’s iconic Scottish accent.

Stephanie’s Favorite Bond: Tom Hiddleston

In the long list of contenders to succeed Daniel Craig in the legendary costume of Agent 007, seductive names have leaked like Aidan Turner. But if there was only one left, it would be Hiddleston. Tom Hiddleston. Gifted actor, symbol of British elegance, with impeccable phrasing, fine humor, well-made brain combined with appetizing chocolate bars and an irresistible smile. The embodiment of charm, capable of igniting the dance floors, of speaking French and pleasing to both men and women. He even knows how to play music with teaspoons, which he always carries in his inside pocket. The perfect man ? Perfect for Bond yes!

Sleek, playful, charismatic … No doubt, for me, the next James Bond has to be Michael Fassbender. Because if he can play as activist Bobby Sands, Lord Macbeth, Steve Jobs, a neurotic New Yorker addicted to sex, a lieutenant in the British Army and one of the X-Men, he can well endorse the costume of the famous secret agent of Her Majesty. One thing is certain, no James Bond Girl will resist her charming smile and piercing gaze.